Head of IT (m/f/d) bei Ipso Healthcare GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

Overview

At ipso Healthcare, we are a social business with the vision to give all people in need access to professional psychosocial support in difficult times. We have a well-established non-profit sector (https://ipsocontext.org) and are currently building our for-profit business to support the humanitarian work of the non-profit sector. We are empowering our clients to achieve mental, psychological and emotional health and well-being by providing psycho-social counseling, F2F and online. Our easy to use and accessible platform will help millions of people to improve the sense of coherence and self-efficacy by providing a non-directive but carefully structured therapeutic approach.

We are looking for an experienced Head of IT to join our team and help us grow our company.





Responsibilities for the Head of IT

Design and implement a long-term and scalable technology strategy (performance, security and cost efficiency) and architecture for our applications, i.e. choosing the frameworks and design patterns for building our application, hosting solution etc.

Build and provide guidance to the tech team, act as a mentor to team members

Oversee our DevOps and implement CI/CD pipelines

Support the whole organization in following the agile methodology

Create timelines for the development and deployment of all technological services

Stay on top of technology trends and developments

Maintain a consumer-focused outlook and ensure the delivery of IT projects to market

Ensure all technology practices adhere to the regulatory standards in the German health and data privacy context





Qualifications for the Head of IT

Passionate about empowering people to live a better life

At least 5 years of professional experience in web software development and architecture, e. g. with NodeJS, PHP, React, VueJS, REST, security related issues (XSS, SQL Injections etc.)

Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field

Gathered first experiences in leading a development team

Affinity to sustainability in software projects: the core principles of clean code, documentation, TDD/Pair programming

Profound knowledge in agile as well as DevOps methodology

Ideally experienced with GDPR implications, BSI IT-Grundschutz principles

Fluent in English and German





What we offer

We are an experienced, enthusiastic, committed and inspired international team in an international context where you have the opportunity to share your own ideas in exciting projects and actively be part of creating them. We all have a healthy frustration tolerance, good humour and stamina.

Working with us means being ready to leave the beaten paths and make full use of your creativity and ambition to make things happen.

Workplace can be in Berlin or Wiesbaden, including part-time home office.

Besides the salary, we offer an attractive employee bonus program based on personal and financial performance.

We care for your personal and professional development, and our employees participate in inspiring events and conferences.





Interested?

Then please send your CV and letter of motivation to Ralph Grobecker. In case of questions, please call: +49 160 431 6086.

We are looking forward to your application.

