AI DATA SCIENTIST / RESEARCH (m/f/d) bei JAM Just Add Music GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

JAM just add music GmbH is looking for an experienced AI and Data Scientist / Researcher to join our agile team. We are the company behind Music Maker JAM, the #1 music creation app!





Your role

We are working on a generative network for music creation and we are growing this team by adding an AI developer with a focus on Data Analytics and Statistics. This is a one in a million project and if you want to be part of the agile team building this innovative service then please check our requirements below and apply!





Your responsibilities

Join the research and development team and contribute to the development and optimization of a generative adversarial network for music creation - from the pure data and cleaning phase to real music generation!

Prepare, pre-process and analyze the underlying data of our music creation network in order to be able to increase transparency and summarize learnings while developing the network with a team of engineers

Further develop the music network based on concrete use cases for creators that require fast and tailored results from a music creation network

Design and develop complex algorithms and functions for a highly efficient processing and analysis of data streams/outputs from the network

Perform benchmark tests to evaluate the performance and capabilities of the developed algorithms and codes

Analyze and visualize results from different models of the music network to drive further insights for potential improvement

Help implementing the developed code into the core product, in close collaboration with our software developers





Who we are looking for

Master or PhD, preferably in mathematics, computer science, or physics

Demonstrated professional and research experience in cleaning, representation, vitalization, and analysis of data

You have good understanding of Machine Learning techniques and algorithms, for clustering and classification purposes

You have good experience with database software

You have good programming skills in Python, ideally also in C/C++

You have experience with signal/image/video applications using Machine Learning tools (a clear plus for having signal and voice application experience)

You have experience with deep learning libraries, such as Keras/Pytorch/Tensorflow (any deep learning-based framework)

You have excellent mathematical skills in Numerical Optimization, Linear Algebra and Statistics

An interest to work on a pioneering project that combines a generative network with music creation

It is a plus if you have experience with time series data (Supervised/ Unsupervised learning)





What we offer

A friendly & transparent company culture with highly motivated colleagues

An exciting and responsible role with great impact

International workplace environment, creative atmosphere & results driven

Join our agile team and help us build a truly disruptive music AI service!