AI DATA SCIENTIST / RESEARCH (m/f/d) bei JAM Just Add Music GmbH

AI DATA SCIENTIST / RESEARCH (m/f/d)

JAM Just Add Music GmbH
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

JAM just add music GmbH is looking for an experienced AI and Data Scientist / Researcher to join our agile team. We are the company behind Music Maker JAM, the #1 music creation app!

Your role

We are working on a generative network for music creation and we are growing this team by adding an AI developer with a focus on Data Analytics and Statistics. This is a one in a million project and if you want to be part of the agile team building this innovative service then please check our requirements below and apply!

Your responsibilities

  • Join the research and development team and contribute to the development and optimization of a generative adversarial network for music creation - from the pure data and cleaning phase to real music generation!
  • Prepare, pre-process and analyze the underlying data of our music creation network in order to be able to increase transparency and summarize learnings while developing the network with a team of engineers
  • Further develop the music network based on concrete use cases for creators that require fast and tailored results from a music creation network
  • Design and develop complex algorithms and functions for a highly efficient processing and analysis of data streams/outputs from the network
  • Perform benchmark tests to evaluate the performance and capabilities of the developed algorithms and codes
  • Analyze and visualize results from different models of the music network to drive further insights for potential improvement
  • Help implementing the developed code into the core product, in close collaboration with our software developers

Who we are looking for

  • Master or PhD, preferably in mathematics, computer science, or physics
  • Demonstrated professional and research experience in cleaning, representation, vitalization, and analysis of data
  • You have good understanding of Machine Learning techniques and algorithms, for clustering and classification purposes
  • You have good experience with database software
  • You have good programming skills in Python, ideally also in C/C++
  • You have experience with signal/image/video applications using Machine Learning tools (a clear plus for having signal and voice application experience)
  • You have experience with deep learning libraries, such as Keras/Pytorch/Tensorflow (any deep learning-based framework)
  • You have excellent mathematical skills in Numerical Optimization, Linear Algebra and Statistics
  • An interest to work on a pioneering project that combines a generative network with music creation
  • It is a plus if you have experience with time series data (Supervised/ Unsupervised learning)

What we offer

  • A friendly & transparent company culture with highly motivated colleagues
  • An exciting and responsible role with great impact
  • International workplace environment, creative atmosphere & results driven

Join our agile team and help us build a truly disruptive music AI service!

