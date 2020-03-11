Design Lead (m/f/d) bei Leapsome GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

What’s Leapsome

Leapsome is the platform for Performance Management & Employee Engagement. CEOs and HR / People Operations teams in forward-thinking companies such as Spotify, Trivago, and Babbel choose Leapsome to enhance their people management processes. With Leapsome, they align, develop and engage employees across their organisations.

Leapsome combines tools for Goals & OKRs Management, Performance Reviews and 360s, Employee Engagement Surveys, Instant Feedback & Praise, and Team & 1-on-1 Meetings into one easy to use and customizable platform. In 2018 Leapsome was listed as one of the 100 most innovative startups of Germany by The Hundert. For more information, visit leapsome.com.





Why should you care

We are driven by the purpose to make work fulfilling for everyone. Together with our customers, we’re shaping the future of work. At Leapsome, we want work to be the best it can be for everyone - and create environments where people can achieve common goals, learn and grow together, and build authentic relationships. We aim to dominate this category of employee enablement on a global scale within five years.





What will the role involve

The set up of effective design processes and implementation of design standards.

Work with the Co-founders and Head of Marketing to refresh Leapsome’s visual brand identity and create brand and design language guidelines.

Build beautiful and functional marketing assets for all channels including landing pages, ad creatives, print materials, blog graphics, icons and more.

Work with the product team to improve the overall UI/UX of Leapsome’s platform and design new features to create a truly excellent product for our customers and users.





What we’re looking for

A versatile digital designer to join Leapsome as the first designer on the team. (This is a mid-level to senior-level role. This means you will already have at least a couple of years of work experience and be looking for a challenge where you will be tasked with all areas of design across the company.)

Someone that is excited to be hands-on in a startup environment and be comfortable being the only internal design expert and working cross-functionally with the marketing and product teams. You have probably already worked in a software company and have examples of websites and web applications that you have worked on in your portfolio.

Someone who can work autonomously, collaboratively and take ownership of their projects end-to-end and is willing to take on a wide range of different tasks and projects.

Someone who is product, customer and business-oriented. This means that you’re pragmatic about prioritising projects and able to balance the trade-offs between “done” and “perfect” whilst maintaining a high bar for quality.

A clear communicator who can effectively explain design principles and concepts to the wider team.

Someone who can comfortably give, seek, and receive thoughtful critical feedback to raise the bar of the quality of Leapsome’s design.

Of course, you need to be proficient in common design tools. Whether it be Photoshop, Sketch, Figma, or something else, we don’t mind which tools you use - we trust that you will choose the right tools to get the job done.

If you have experience of taking your designs through to development in HTML and CSS this is an added bonus. We're also using Webflow so a willingness to learn or prior experience is also a bonus.





How do we work

We’re a small, tight-knit and mission-driven team focused on building a great product and company that has a meaningful impact on our user’s lives at work.

We offer a very entrepreneurial, and highly operational environment. We are looking for people that take ownership and pursue excellence.

We take decisions fast and consistently aim to get to the best solution for the company. We challenge the status quo, while listening to and learning from one another & our customers.

We value transparency, honesty and growth-orientation - we give each other feedback often and openly to improve continuously. But of course, we also celebrate what we have achieved!

We really like what we do and enjoy working together in a focussed and fun environment. We hire people that are humble and kind.

We work from a modern and comfortable office space in Prenzlauer Berg, Berlin.

We're a multi-national team but the main office language is English.





Sounds good?

Please send us your CV and the portfolio of your previous work along with your answer to the questions, “Why Leapsome? Why you?”.

Please note: During the application process, you don't need to input information that is already mentioned in your CV.

We’re looking forward to hearing from you!