DevOps Engineer (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

About us

We revolutionize Customer Service with Artificial Intelligence. Speed, passion and drive are the basis of our DNA. We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we never stop until the job is done. We’re creating our own path, with a global and diverse team driving long-term growth and innovation. We don’t like “not possible”. We like new ideas, open-mindness, honesty and we always bring an element of fun into our work. Join our team and be ready to change the world with us.

We are one of the leading companies in Artificial Intelligence, providing our services to the world's most innovative companies. With our expert team of application developers and data scientists we work closely together with our customers to always be ahead of the game and to create state-of-the-art technology. Become part of our fast-paced environment and join our team building the most innovative and revolutionary technology in the market.

Some of our awards include: Insurance Disruptor of the Year, Impact Growth EU Tech of the Year, CCW Most Innovative CS Solution, Impact Diamond - Best InsurTech and many more.





Tasks

Manage our cloud (AWS, OpenStack) and on-premise server infrastructure using IaC

Design and implement a Kubernetes based solution to unify different environments

Manage and evolve our continuous deployment pipeline

Application monitoring, log collection, and analysis

Maintain and improve our backup and disaster recovery processes

Assess our application infrastructure security and performance

Identify and implement cost optimization strategies in our cloud infrastructure

This is a permanent on-site position in Munich, Germany. We work remotely for the duration of the Coronavirus crisis but will return to the office once the situation becomes manageable.





Requirements

Fluent in Business English

Docker and docker-compose

Kubernetes

AWS: ECS, S3, ELB, VPC, CloudFormation, CodeBuild, CloudWatch

MongoDB

Networking, VPNs

Linux: CentOS, Ubuntu, Arch, SLES

Continuous integration/deployment





Benefits

Office located in the heart of Munich, in Marienplatz

A chance to meet people from all over the world! (20+ nationalities)

Free gym membership with Body & Soul

Free German language courses

Weekly yoga sessions in the office

Regular company events such as Oktoberfest, Halloween, Christmas tree decoration

A start-up atmosphere with table tennis, dart board, chill room

