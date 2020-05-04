DevOps Engineer (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
DevOps Engineer (m/f/d)
About us
We revolutionize Customer Service with Artificial Intelligence. Speed, passion and drive are the basis of our DNA. We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we never stop until the job is done. We’re creating our own path, with a global and diverse team driving long-term growth and innovation. We don’t like “not possible”. We like new ideas, open-mindness, honesty and we always bring an element of fun into our work. Join our team and be ready to change the world with us.
We are one of the leading companies in Artificial Intelligence, providing our services to the world's most innovative companies. With our expert team of application developers and data scientists we work closely together with our customers to always be ahead of the game and to create state-of-the-art technology. Become part of our fast-paced environment and join our team building the most innovative and revolutionary technology in the market.
Some of our awards include: Insurance Disruptor of the Year, Impact Growth EU Tech of the Year, CCW Most Innovative CS Solution, Impact Diamond - Best InsurTech and many more.
Tasks
- Manage our cloud (AWS, OpenStack) and on-premise server infrastructure using IaC
- Design and implement a Kubernetes based solution to unify different environments
- Manage and evolve our continuous deployment pipeline
- Application monitoring, log collection, and analysis
- Maintain and improve our backup and disaster recovery processes
- Assess our application infrastructure security and performance
- Identify and implement cost optimization strategies in our cloud infrastructure
This is a permanent on-site position in Munich, Germany. We work remotely for the duration of the Coronavirus crisis but will return to the office once the situation becomes manageable.
Requirements
- Fluent in Business English
- Docker and docker-compose
- Kubernetes
- AWS: ECS, S3, ELB, VPC, CloudFormation, CodeBuild, CloudWatch
- MongoDB
- Networking, VPNs
- Linux: CentOS, Ubuntu, Arch, SLES
- Continuous integration/deployment
Benefits
- Office located in the heart of Munich, in Marienplatz
- A chance to meet people from all over the world! (20+ nationalities)
- Free gym membership with Body & Soul
- Free German language courses
- Weekly yoga sessions in the office
- Regular company events such as Oktoberfest, Halloween, Christmas tree decoration
- A start-up atmosphere with table tennis, dart board, chill room
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
