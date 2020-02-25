Director of CRM and Retention Service (m/f/d) bei Phiture

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

Phiture is a leading mobile growth consultancy working in a friendly environment in Berlin. Join our team of experts and help us move the needle for big brands like Headspace, Adobe, Tripadvisor and Deezer.

Your work with us will impact the wider growth community and give you the tools and experience you need to grow your career in growth.





What to expect

You’ll be responsible for leading and overseeing the success of our Retention team.

Our cutting-edge Retention services in high demand. You’ll drive overall service delivery strategy, be responsible for P+L of the service, client satisfaction and leading a team of expert consultants.

Your tasks:

Ensure the overall success of accounts

Manage client growth, team capacity and service quality

Work with the experts in the team to expand our service offering

P+L responsibility for Retention Services

Ensure team development to provide expertise, experience and support to deliver high-quality work

Troubleshoot problems and take ownership of critical issues

Identify areas for improvement and efficiencies throughout accounts, service offering and team structures

Collaborate with our Marketing team to advertise and promote our retention service

Extend our retention network by attending conferences and engaging with the community

Manage and grow a team of retention experts from junior to senior level

Conduct QBRs with clients and ongoingly ensure client satisfaction

Support the development of team members and motivate and encourage team members to achieve ambitious goals





What you bring to us

A Growth Mindset: we value impact overactivity and take a data-driven approach

Exceptional organization, attention to detail and project management skills

Keen interest in retention, engagement, conversion, data, user psychology and mobile

Experience with building retention, engagement and LTV through marketing automation or product development

Experience in a professional services environment: providing agency or consultancy services, managing client relationships and driving projects forward.

Proven track record of success in a client-facing environment

Experience growing, managing, motivating and mentoring an international team

Experience with some of the following: Airship, Amplitude, Braze, Clevertap, Leanplum, Localytics, Mixpanel, MParticle, Segment, Branch

expert level at fostering cross-team collaboration and stakeholder management (internal and external)

brilliant communication

Great networker with demonstrable experience in negotiation and meeting client requirements

Deep familiarity with the mobile app marketing ecosystem beyond ad-tech;

Nice to have:

Business development/sales

Structuring expert teams

Product, Project or Program management

Management Accounting

Data Analysis / Analytics

Working with remote resources through Outsourcing / Offshoring





What we offer you

Share in Phiture’s success - virtual stock options and bonus scheme

Udemy for Business account - and time to develop yourself

Active co-creation - every opinion is important to us

A structured career path - we will support you to grow your career

High-end office - we all work on a daily feel-good atmosphere

Steep learning curve - with us you have the opportunity to continuously learn and actively participate in knowledge sharing

Flat hierarchies and short decision-making procedures - we live the well-known start-up atmosphere

An absolute sense of unity - together we are aiming for the same goal

We are looking forward to your application!