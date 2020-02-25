Director of CRM and Retention Service (m/f/d) bei Phiture

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
Director of CRM and Retention Service (m/f/d)
Phiture
Berlin
- Vollzeit
- Manager/in mit Personalverantwortung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020
Phiture is a leading mobile growth consultancy working in a friendly environment in Berlin. Join our team of experts and help us move the needle for big brands like Headspace, Adobe, Tripadvisor and Deezer.
Your work with us will impact the wider growth community and give you the tools and experience you need to grow your career in growth.
What to expect
You’ll be responsible for leading and overseeing the success of our Retention team.
Our cutting-edge Retention services in high demand. You’ll drive overall service delivery strategy, be responsible for P+L of the service, client satisfaction and leading a team of expert consultants.
Your tasks:
- Ensure the overall success of accounts
- Manage client growth, team capacity and service quality
- Work with the experts in the team to expand our service offering
- P+L responsibility for Retention Services
- Ensure team development to provide expertise, experience and support to deliver high-quality work
- Troubleshoot problems and take ownership of critical issues
- Identify areas for improvement and efficiencies throughout accounts, service offering and team structures
- Collaborate with our Marketing team to advertise and promote our retention service
- Extend our retention network by attending conferences and engaging with the community
- Manage and grow a team of retention experts from junior to senior level
- Conduct QBRs with clients and ongoingly ensure client satisfaction
- Support the development of team members and motivate and encourage team members to achieve ambitious goals
What you bring to us
- A Growth Mindset: we value impact overactivity and take a data-driven approach
- Exceptional organization, attention to detail and project management skills
- Keen interest in retention, engagement, conversion, data, user psychology and mobile
- Experience with building retention, engagement and LTV through marketing automation or product development
- Experience in a professional services environment: providing agency or consultancy services, managing client relationships and driving projects forward.
- Proven track record of success in a client-facing environment
- Experience growing, managing, motivating and mentoring an international team
- Experience with some of the following: Airship, Amplitude, Braze, Clevertap, Leanplum, Localytics, Mixpanel, MParticle, Segment, Branch
- expert level at fostering cross-team collaboration and stakeholder management (internal and external)
- brilliant communication
- Great networker with demonstrable experience in negotiation and meeting client requirements
- Deep familiarity with the mobile app marketing ecosystem beyond ad-tech;
Nice to have:
- Business development/sales
- Structuring expert teams
- Product, Project or Program management
- Management Accounting
- Data Analysis / Analytics
- Working with remote resources through Outsourcing / Offshoring
What we offer you
- Share in Phiture’s success - virtual stock options and bonus scheme
- Udemy for Business account - and time to develop yourself
- Active co-creation - every opinion is important to us
- A structured career path - we will support you to grow your career
- High-end office - we all work on a daily feel-good atmosphere
- Steep learning curve - with us you have the opportunity to continuously learn and actively participate in knowledge sharing
- Flat hierarchies and short decision-making procedures - we live the well-known start-up atmosphere
- An absolute sense of unity - together we are aiming for the same goal
We are looking forward to your application!
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen