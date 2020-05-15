Engineering | Senior Full Stack Engineer (m/f/d) - React, Node.js bei Hopkins Rechtsanwälte

- JOB_TITLE
Engineering | Senior Full Stack Engineer (m/f/d) - React, Node.js
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
About us
Hopkins is a legal technology company and law firm specialized on fighting for consumer rights at scale. Founded in 2019 by lawyer and engineer Arend Liese, Hopkins rethinks the principles of legal execution from the ground up - with a strong focus on software, data, and interdisciplinary collaboration between engineers, lawyers, and legal strategists. In the beginning, Hopkins focuses on building internal systems for automation of typical processes in a law firm. Later, we will focus on algorithms predicting case outcomes and optimal negotiation strategies, as well as tools augmenting Hopkins' lawyers to reach superior results on a regular basis.
Tasks
- You lead the industry of law into the 21st century and you are part of the process to digitize and automate legal processes
- Our products include a full-fledged law firm software, analytics solutions, and algorithms to predict case outcomes
- You play a crucial role in designing, building, and updating our Front- and Backend in React and Node.js
- You are responsible for the development and conception of technical projects
- You introduce your own ideas and approaches
- You take responsibility & ownership for products and product parts
- You shape our Engineering-team and -processes
- You help our Junior Engineers to develop their skills
Requirements
You have several years of working experience in Javascript Front- and Backend with a focus on React and Node.js. You understand API design, data structure models, software architecture, and know Javascript Build tools. Experience with microservice frameworks is appreciated but not needed.
Most of all, you are motivated and passionate about working on a big challenge and building something wonderful!
Benefits
- Take the opportunity to design and shape the law firm of the future
- Deepen your knowledge in React, Node.js, Product Management, and teamwork
- Enjoy freedom to put emphasis on your personal interests and pick projects that cater to your personal preference
- Work in agile development processes with quick user feedback loops
- Work in inter-disciplinary projects directly with our CTO, our other Managing Directors and lawyers
- Join an inspiring team with a passion for working on big challenges from diverse cultural, professional, and academic backgrounds
- Get the opportunity to take a team lead position when our team grows
We would love to hear from you if you want to learn more about this opportunity.
Berlin