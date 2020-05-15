Engineering | Senior Full Stack Engineer (m/f/d) - React, Node.js bei Hopkins Rechtsanwälte

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Übersicht LexikonBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Engineering | Senior Full Stack Engineer (m/f/d) - React, Node.js

Hopkins Rechtsanwälte
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

About us

Hopkins is a legal technology company and law firm specialized on fighting for consumer rights at scale. Founded in 2019 by lawyer and engineer Arend Liese, Hopkins rethinks the principles of legal execution from the ground up - with a strong focus on software, data, and interdisciplinary collaboration between engineers, lawyers, and legal strategists. In the beginning, Hopkins focuses on building internal systems for automation of typical processes in a law firm. Later, we will focus on algorithms predicting case outcomes and optimal negotiation strategies, as well as tools augmenting Hopkins' lawyers to reach superior results on a regular basis.

Tasks

  • You lead the industry of law into the 21st century and you are part of the process to digitize and automate legal processes
  • Our products include a full-fledged law firm software, analytics solutions, and algorithms to predict case outcomes
  • You play a crucial role in designing, building, and updating our Front- and Backend in React and Node.js
  • You are responsible for the development and conception of technical projects
  • You introduce your own ideas and approaches
  • You take responsibility & ownership for products and product parts
  • You shape our Engineering-team and -processes
  • You help our Junior Engineers to develop their skills

Requirements

You have several years of working experience in Javascript Front- and Backend with a focus on React and Node.js. You understand API design, data structure models, software architecture, and know Javascript Build tools. Experience with microservice frameworks is appreciated but not needed.

Most of all, you are motivated and passionate about working on a big challenge and building something wonderful!

Benefits

  • Take the opportunity to design and shape the law firm of the future
  • Deepen your knowledge in React, Node.js, Product Management, and teamwork
  • Enjoy freedom to put emphasis on your personal interests and pick projects that cater to your personal preference
  • Work in agile development processes with quick user feedback loops
  • Work in inter-disciplinary projects directly with our CTO, our other Managing Directors and lawyers
  • Join an inspiring team with a passion for working on big challenges from diverse cultural, professional, and academic backgrounds
  • Get the opportunity to take a team lead position when our team grows

We would love to hear from you if you want to learn more about this opportunity.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
https://www.hopkins.law/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
Hopkins Rechtsanwälte
Engineering | Senior Full Stack Engineer (m/f/d) - React, Node.js bei Hopkins Rechtsanwälte
Hopkins Rechtsanwälte
place

Berlin

Motius GmbH
Senior Python Engineer and Team Lead (m/f/d) bei Motius GmbH
Motius GmbH
place

Munich

Motius GmbH
Head of Software Engineering Projects (m/f/d) bei Motius GmbH
Motius GmbH
place

Munich

Personio GmbH
Backend Engineer (m/f/d) bei Personio GmbH
Personio GmbH
place

Munich

Too Good To Go
Head of People & Culture (m/f/d) bei Too Good To Go
Too Good To Go
place

Berlin

Online bewerben