Engineering | Senior Full Stack Engineer (m/f/d) - React, Node.js bei Hopkins Rechtsanwälte

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

About us

Hopkins is a legal technology company and law firm specialized on fighting for consumer rights at scale. Founded in 2019 by lawyer and engineer Arend Liese, Hopkins rethinks the principles of legal execution from the ground up - with a strong focus on software, data, and interdisciplinary collaboration between engineers, lawyers, and legal strategists. In the beginning, Hopkins focuses on building internal systems for automation of typical processes in a law firm. Later, we will focus on algorithms predicting case outcomes and optimal negotiation strategies, as well as tools augmenting Hopkins' lawyers to reach superior results on a regular basis.





Tasks

You lead the industry of law into the 21st century and you are part of the process to digitize and automate legal processes

Our products include a full-fledged law firm software, analytics solutions, and algorithms to predict case outcomes

You play a crucial role in designing, building, and updating our Front- and Backend in React and Node.js

You are responsible for the development and conception of technical projects

You introduce your own ideas and approaches

You take responsibility & ownership for products and product parts

You shape our Engineering-team and -processes

You help our Junior Engineers to develop their skills





Requirements

You have several years of working experience in Javascript Front- and Backend with a focus on React and Node.js. You understand API design, data structure models, software architecture, and know Javascript Build tools. Experience with microservice frameworks is appreciated but not needed.

Most of all, you are motivated and passionate about working on a big challenge and building something wonderful!





Benefits

Take the opportunity to design and shape the law firm of the future

Deepen your knowledge in React, Node.js, Product Management, and teamwork

Enjoy freedom to put emphasis on your personal interests and pick projects that cater to your personal preference

Work in agile development processes with quick user feedback loops

Work in inter-disciplinary projects directly with our CTO, our other Managing Directors and lawyers

Join an inspiring team with a passion for working on big challenges from diverse cultural, professional, and academic backgrounds

Get the opportunity to take a team lead position when our team grows

We would love to hear from you if you want to learn more about this opportunity.