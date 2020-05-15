Head of Growth (m/f/d) bei The Jodel Venture

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

Why we need you

You will be responsible for running Jodel’s growth efforts at every stage. This mainly includes experimenting with and scaling new user acquisition and retention campaigns, as well as scaling the growth team as we expand to new countries and new demographics. You will be the main leader and driver for growth, the most important metric for a startup.





Tasks

Deploy our monthly marketing budget across all channels to drive growth across mature and new markets.

Vet and test incremental as well as completely new opportunities for growth across the entire mobile growth stack.

Build and lead our in-house cross-functional growth teams to execute the above, especially top-funnel within UA (paid, offline, viral), PR and all other relevant channels you discover.

Partner closely with our product and data teams to understand and influence user behaviour starting from the AIDA down to the AARRR (acquisition, activation, retention, revenue, referral) part of the funnel.

Provide regular reporting on growth efforts, keeping other leadership and cross-functional teams informed and up to speed to help to optimize across top and bottom of the funnel.





Requirements

Experience: You have more than 5+ years of hands-on experience in growth, with a focus on user acquisition in mobile consumer with a track record in growing products to several million users. Furthermore, you have 2+ years of experience in leading related teams.

Entrepreneurial: Results-driven and a strong sense of ownership; you take initiative and spot opportunities independently rather than waiting for someone to direct you.

You don’t accept excuses nor obstacles to get stuff done.

Strategic AND Tactical: Able to zoom in and out from strategic to tactical: you can see the big picture while getting your hands dirty to make it happen.

Data-driven: You are tech-savvy and know how to query and use raw-data to your advantages. You can quickly seize opportunities and identify and prioritize impactful insights.

Leader: You’re an effective leader who knows how to build and scale the team(s) necessary at a given stage.

Intuition: You have an eye for good creatives, understand user psychology and show strong empathy to understand different (cultural) points of view.

Autonomous-Learner: You are aware that for the company to grow, you must grow. You’re obsessed with independent self-development, dedicating time to learning from best-in-class teams and thought leaders, spending time building a network of other great practitioners, and constantly reflecting on your progress and goals

Language: You are a native/close to native in either German, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, French or Arabic, which allows you to understand the implicit community dynamics of our product. Furthermore, you are fluent in English.

Social Skills: You understand how to exploit group dynamics. You know how to build and represent a unique brand and you have a very good understanding of social media and it’s usage

You are positive and passionate about the future of digital communication/communities and how generation Z, Y and Z are using related services.





Benefits