IOS Developer (m/w/d) bei Mika

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

About us

Driven by the vision to improve well-being and therapy outcomes of cancer patients, we are creating a digital companion for cancer patients, the Mika-App. Mika, founded in 2017 by Dr. Gandolf Finke and Dr. Jan Simon Raue is a VC-backed e-health company. We are a young and spirited team with the passion to making a difference for those affected by cancer. We care! – Do you?

The app is a modern, Swift codebase, which speaks to a Django backend via a REST interface. The development team is fairly small, but brings a lot of experience across several platforms, where you would be considered the expert on all things iOS so there's a lot of opportunity to have a large impact within the team and the product. We also have a native Android app which is kept in feature parity with the iOS app.





Tasks

Perform technical implementation / development on the iOS version of the Mika-app yourself

Work closely with product management, design, the tech lead and the other members of the development team to carry the vision & business goals into the iOS version of the Mika-app

Coordinate with the data science team to integrate tracking and analytics into the app

Manage submission and release processes to the App Store

Interface with external DevOps team to manage services supporting new features





Requirements

You have 3+ years in iOS development

You're comfortable with our stack, such as CocoaPods, fastlane, CI services (we use Bitrise), REST API client (we're using Alamofire), video(+ audio soon) playback/streaming, configuring push notification services

In your previous roles you have also come across GitLab (CI/pipelines), mobile/API-centric architecture, Python, streaming media playback/management, analytics interfacing,

Bonus points: You are also familiar with tools / tech stack we use within the rest of our systems: Django, MySQL/MariaDB, Docker, AWS, GitLab, Jira, Sentry, Graylog, Matomo

Bonus points: fluent German communication skills





Benefits

A dynamic environment in which you can make an important contribution to improving cancer care

Flat hierarchies, teamwork, an international team and transparent communication

An awesome workplace at the center of Berlin-Mitte and an environment to change people’s lives

Does this sound exciting to you? Do you want to join a young and fast-growing company with the vision to improve patients’ lives? Send us your application - We are looking forward to getting to know you!

PS: Please do not apply if you are looking for a remote job.