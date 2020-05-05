IOS Developer (m/w/d) bei Mika

Mein Account Abmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Übersicht LexikonBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

IOS Developer (m/w/d)

Mika
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

About us

Driven by the vision to improve well-being and therapy outcomes of cancer patients, we are creating a digital companion for cancer patients, the Mika-App. Mika, founded in 2017 by Dr. Gandolf Finke and Dr. Jan Simon Raue is a VC-backed e-health company. We are a young and spirited team with the passion to making a difference for those affected by cancer. We care! – Do you?

The app is a modern, Swift codebase, which speaks to a Django backend via a REST interface. The development team is fairly small, but brings a lot of experience across several platforms, where you would be considered the expert on all things iOS so there's a lot of opportunity to have a large impact within the team and the product. We also have a native Android app which is kept in feature parity with the iOS app.

Tasks

  • Perform technical implementation / development on the iOS version of the Mika-app yourself
  • Work closely with product management, design, the tech lead and the other members of the development team to carry the vision & business goals into the iOS version of the Mika-app
  • Coordinate with the data science team to integrate tracking and analytics into the app
  • Manage submission and release processes to the App Store
  • Interface with external DevOps team to manage services supporting new features

Requirements

  • You have 3+ years in iOS development
  • You're comfortable with our stack, such as CocoaPods, fastlane, CI services (we use Bitrise), REST API client (we're using Alamofire), video(+ audio soon) playback/streaming, configuring push notification services
  • In your previous roles you have also come across GitLab (CI/pipelines), mobile/API-centric architecture, Python, streaming media playback/management, analytics interfacing,
  • Bonus points: You are also familiar with tools / tech stack we use within the rest of our systems: Django, MySQL/MariaDB, Docker, AWS, GitLab, Jira, Sentry, Graylog, Matomo
  • Bonus points: fluent German communication skills

Benefits

  • A dynamic environment in which you can make an important contribution to improving cancer care
  • Flat hierarchies, teamwork, an international team and transparent communication
  • An awesome workplace at the center of Berlin-Mitte and an environment to change people’s lives

Does this sound exciting to you? Do you want to join a young and fast-growing company with the vision to improve patients’ lives? Send us your application - We are looking forward to getting to know you!

PS: Please do not apply if you are looking for a remote job.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
https://www.mitmika.de/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
Mika
IOS Developer (m/w/d) bei Mika
Mika
place

Berlin

GEDANKENtanken GmbH
Senior Business Intelligence Analyst (m/f/d) bei GEDANKENtanken GmbH
GEDANKENtanken GmbH
place

Cologne

GEDANKENtanken GmbH
UI Designer (m/f/d) bei GEDANKENtanken GmbH
GEDANKENtanken GmbH
place

Cologne

Gedankentanken GmbH
Human Resources Director (m/f/d) bei Gedankentanken GmbH
Gedankentanken GmbH
place

Cologne

GEDANKENtanken GmbH
Product Owner (m/w/d) bei GEDANKENtanken GmbH
GEDANKENtanken GmbH
place

Cologne

Online bewerben