Linux System Administrator (m/w/d) bei Farmy AG

StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar Login
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
ÜbersichtJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
ÜbersichtBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Linux System Administrator (m/w/d)

Farmy AG
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

About us

Farmy AG, is an established Swiss-based e-commerce company is hiring Software Engineers to beef up its App Development and Digital Laboratory team. We’re the No. 1 in several nominations as reported by the Swiss e-Commerce Awards 2015 / 2017 / 2019. The job location is in Barcelona, Spain as this is where our software engineering team is working or in or in Berlin, Germany , where we also have a support team. Your work will be in tight coordination with Farmy headquarters in Zurich and Lausanne in Switzerland.

Farmy develops and runs an organic and local food retail platform which connects customers with farmers’ product supplies directly. When you place an order with Farmy, you get fresh food, which a day before was collected at the farmyard, right to your doorstep or your favorite cafe – a thing, no conventional retail chain can give you. Our customers love eating healthy and fresh food, and with over 10,000 products on sale in our catalog, we do try to satisfy their appetite with every update.

Our company is growing rapidly, after five successful years on the Swiss market, preparing for expansion and we’re hiring.

Tasks

  • Plan and execute system configuration changes across our live and testing clusters (12 dedicated servers approx.)
  • Maintain and extend system security configuration for live and test environments
  • Optimize database performance, disk usage, and replication engine maintenance
  • Maintain and extend Nginx configuration for multi-server cluster
  • Monitor and improve stability of Redis/Sentinel cluster
  • Assist in general system security and performance monitoring dashboards development and setup
  • Hardware/ram/disk integrity monitoring for dedicated servers
  • Supervise backup routines across all systems

Requirements

Technical Skills Required:

  • High-level Linux/Unix skills, Bash system shell should feel like home
  • POSIX standards knowledge
  • At least some experience with Ruby and Python scripting
  • PostgreSQL database replication setup, maintenance and security
  • Nginx configuration, upstream, proxy_pass, etc.
  • AWS platform knowledge is desirable for future developments
  • Digitalocean API knowledge will be a plus

Language Skills Required:

  • Spoken and written English proficiency (all communication is done in English)
  • German, French and/or Spanish is a plus, but is not required (although you’ll be often working with German, French and English content)

Benefits

The working environment will be a nice digital office space in barrio San Martín in Barcelona or at Betahaus in Berlin with friendly people, delicious coffee and fine activity options around the place.

We offer a fix employment contract. Standard full-time week working hours (40 hours, very flexible and compatible with your personal issues that may arise every now and then).

We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
https://www.farmy.ch/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
Farmy AG
Linux System Administrator (m/w/d) bei Farmy AG
Farmy AG
place

Berlin

Personio GmbH
Sales Enablement Manager (m/f/d) bei Personio GmbH
Personio GmbH
place

Munich

Personio GmbH
Backend Engineer (m/f/d) bei Personio GmbH
Personio GmbH
place

Munich

Alasco
Senior Python Engineer (m/f/d) bei Alasco
Alasco
place

Munich

Holidu GmbH
(Senior) Business Development Manager - DACH (m/f/d) bei Holidu GmbH
Holidu GmbH
place

Munich

Online bewerben