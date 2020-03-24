Linux System Administrator (m/w/d) bei Farmy AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

About us

Farmy AG, is an established Swiss-based e-commerce company is hiring Software Engineers to beef up its App Development and Digital Laboratory team. We’re the No. 1 in several nominations as reported by the Swiss e-Commerce Awards 2015 / 2017 / 2019. The job location is in Barcelona, Spain as this is where our software engineering team is working or in or in Berlin, Germany , where we also have a support team. Your work will be in tight coordination with Farmy headquarters in Zurich and Lausanne in Switzerland.

Farmy develops and runs an organic and local food retail platform which connects customers with farmers’ product supplies directly. When you place an order with Farmy, you get fresh food, which a day before was collected at the farmyard, right to your doorstep or your favorite cafe – a thing, no conventional retail chain can give you. Our customers love eating healthy and fresh food, and with over 10,000 products on sale in our catalog, we do try to satisfy their appetite with every update.

Our company is growing rapidly, after five successful years on the Swiss market, preparing for expansion and we’re hiring.





Tasks

Plan and execute system configuration changes across our live and testing clusters (12 dedicated servers approx.)

Maintain and extend system security configuration for live and test environments

Optimize database performance, disk usage, and replication engine maintenance

Maintain and extend Nginx configuration for multi-server cluster

Monitor and improve stability of Redis/Sentinel cluster

Assist in general system security and performance monitoring dashboards development and setup

Hardware/ram/disk integrity monitoring for dedicated servers

Supervise backup routines across all systems





Requirements

Technical Skills Required:

High-level Linux/Unix skills, Bash system shell should feel like home

POSIX standards knowledge

At least some experience with Ruby and Python scripting

PostgreSQL database replication setup, maintenance and security

Nginx configuration, upstream, proxy_pass, etc.

AWS platform knowledge is desirable for future developments

Digitalocean API knowledge will be a plus



Language Skills Required:

Spoken and written English proficiency (all communication is done in English)

German, French and/or Spanish is a plus, but is not required (although you’ll be often working with German, French and English content)





Benefits

The working environment will be a nice digital office space in barrio San Martín in Barcelona or at Betahaus in Berlin with friendly people, delicious coffee and fine activity options around the place.

We offer a fix employment contract. Standard full-time week working hours (40 hours, very flexible and compatible with your personal issues that may arise every now and then).

We are looking forward to hearing from you!