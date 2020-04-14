Product Owner (f/m/d) - Tools & Data bei kollex GmbH

StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
Product Owner (f/m/d) - Tools & Data

kollex GmbH
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

Tasks

  • Shaping the future: You lead our highly motivated and diversified integrations squad as Technical Product Owner developing internal tools, ERP connections and APIs
  • Careful coordination: You support our product team and software engineers in developing the strategic product roadmap and requirements of the kollex platform to create, maintain, control and prioritize product backlog according to the business value, ROI and customer requests
  • Observe and think ahead: You are responsible for guiding and providing vision to the squad throughout the project
  • Connected communication: You will communicate between the cross-functional teams and aligning with all stakeholders on a daily basis

Requirements

  • Personality: Analytical, flexible, self-driven, customer-oriented with entrepreneurial mindsetWorking Practice: Excellent communication and presentation skills, ability to lead cross-functional and multicultural teams, customer obsession and general market understanding
  • Experience and Knowledge: working experience as (Technical) Product Owner or Project Manager preferably in the start-up environment for customer-oriented software products (B2B)
  • Tools: API-integrations and data bases, Jira, Confluence, Trello
  • Languages: Proficient German language skills (C1); good English language skills

Benefits

  • Room for creativity: An exciting workplace in a fast-growing company
  • Great place: Various challenging tasks in a modern office in the heart of Berlin
  • Culture: Valuable start-up experience in a motivated and dynamic environment with flat hierarchies
  • Salary: Competitive remuneration
  • Health, sport & benefits: Free drinks and fresh fruit, retirement pension, continued development, regular team events and weekly company yoga sessions

Would you like to participate in shaping the future of kollex? Then we're looking forward to getting to know you - please send us your application documents with your desired start date and salary expectation.

https://www.kollex.de/
