Product Owner (f/m/d) - Tools & Data bei kollex GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

Tasks



Shaping the future: You lead our highly motivated and diversified integrations squad as Technical Product Owner developing internal tools, ERP connections and APIs

Requirements

Personality: Analytical, flexible, self-driven, customer-oriented with entrepreneurial mindsetWorking Practice: Excellent communication and presentation skills, ability to lead cross-functional and multicultural teams, customer obsession and general market understanding

Benefits

Room for creativity: An exciting workplace in a fast-growing company

Would you like to participate in shaping the future of kollex? Then we're looking forward to getting to know you - please send us your application documents with your desired start date and salary expectation.