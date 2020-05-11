ReactJS Frontend Engineer (m/f/d) bei Isardigital GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden
ReactJS Frontend Engineer (m/f/d)

Isardigital GmbH
München
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

About us

  • We have set ourselves the ambitious goal of leading the digital transformation of learning with our products.
  • We know the problems students have. We know how inflexible the educational system is, how antiquated the methodologies are.
  • We want every student to be able to learn anywhere, anytime, without having to do more than pull his mobile phone out of his pocket.
  • We need innovative solutions - that inspire the young generation. That's what we work on every day by developing apps that make learning a lot easier for students.
  • You want something to change, too? Then help us and become part of our team.

Tasks

  • Collaborating in an agile development team, made up of a product manager, back-end developer, UI/UX developer, all working together on an exciting product
  • Developing new user-facing features and building reusable code and libraries for future use
  • Hands-On programming experience in Javascript with React.
  • Ensuring the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications by identifying bugs and solving problems
  • Helping to maintain code quality, organization, and automatization

Requirements

  • Experience building and deploying a moderately complex ReactJS Apps
  • Translating UI/UX designs into code
  • Advanced debugging/testing/optimization
  • Working experience integrating third-party REST APIs
  • Knowledge of Git and best practices for merging, branching, and pull requests
  • Experience with highly scalable/high traffic solutions is a plus
  • Experience working within Agile development environments
  • Experience in communicating complex technical concepts

Benefits

  • Collaborating in an agile development team, made up of a product manager, back-end developer, UI/UX developer, all working together on an exciting product
  • Young, highly motivated team
  • Office in Munich
  • Fast decision paths, maximum output, start-up lifestyle
  • Develop apps that already impact thousands of students every day

If one of the above points fits to you, send us a quick and dirty message.

