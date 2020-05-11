ReactJS Frontend Engineer (m/f/d) bei Isardigital GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
ReactJS Frontend Engineer (m/f/d)
Isardigital GmbH
München
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020
About us
- We have set ourselves the ambitious goal of leading the digital transformation of learning with our products.
- We know the problems students have. We know how inflexible the educational system is, how antiquated the methodologies are.
- We want every student to be able to learn anywhere, anytime, without having to do more than pull his mobile phone out of his pocket.
- We need innovative solutions - that inspire the young generation. That's what we work on every day by developing apps that make learning a lot easier for students.
- You want something to change, too? Then help us and become part of our team.
Tasks
- Collaborating in an agile development team, made up of a product manager, back-end developer, UI/UX developer, all working together on an exciting product
- Developing new user-facing features and building reusable code and libraries for future use
- Hands-On programming experience in Javascript with React.
- Ensuring the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications by identifying bugs and solving problems
- Helping to maintain code quality, organization, and automatization
Requirements
- Experience building and deploying a moderately complex ReactJS Apps
- Translating UI/UX designs into code
- Advanced debugging/testing/optimization
- Working experience integrating third-party REST APIs
- Knowledge of Git and best practices for merging, branching, and pull requests
- Experience with highly scalable/high traffic solutions is a plus
- Experience working within Agile development environments
- Experience in communicating complex technical concepts
Benefits
- Collaborating in an agile development team, made up of a product manager, back-end developer, UI/UX developer, all working together on an exciting product
- Young, highly motivated team
- Office in Munich
- Fast decision paths, maximum output, start-up lifestyle
- Develop apps that already impact thousands of students every day
If one of the above points fits to you, send us a quick and dirty message.
