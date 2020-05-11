ReactJS Frontend Engineer (m/f/d) bei Isardigital GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

About us

We have set ourselves the ambitious goal of leading the digital transformation of learning with our products.

We know the problems students have. We know how inflexible the educational system is, how antiquated the methodologies are.

We want every student to be able to learn anywhere, anytime, without having to do more than pull his mobile phone out of his pocket.

We need innovative solutions - that inspire the young generation. That's what we work on every day by developing apps that make learning a lot easier for students.

You want something to change, too? Then help us and become part of our team.





Tasks

Collaborating in an agile development team, made up of a product manager, back-end developer, UI/UX developer, all working together on an exciting product

Developing new user-facing features and building reusable code and libraries for future use

Hands-On programming experience in Javascript with React.

Ensuring the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of the applications by identifying bugs and solving problems

Helping to maintain code quality, organization, and automatization





Requirements

Experience building and deploying a moderately complex ReactJS Apps

Translating UI/UX designs into code

Advanced debugging/testing/optimization

Working experience integrating third-party REST APIs

Knowledge of Git and best practices for merging, branching, and pull requests

Experience with highly scalable/high traffic solutions is a plus

Experience working within Agile development environments

Experience in communicating complex technical concepts





Benefits

Young, highly motivated team

Office in Munich

Fast decision paths, maximum output, start-up lifestyle

Develop apps that already impact thousands of students every day

If one of the above points fits to you, send us a quick and dirty message.