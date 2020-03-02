Sales Manager (m/f/d) - B2B Italy bei bookingkit GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

Shape the future of the tour & activity sector!

bookingkit is the European market leader in online booking and management software for tour & activity providers. We enable providers in the leisure industry to digitize their business operations and generate more revenue. The software allows a high degree of automation in managing a wide range of leisure activities and can be implemented in a provider's website as a ready-to-use solution.

We have strong technology partnerships with the most recognized international travel marketing platforms such as TripAdvisor, GetYourGuide, and mydays, but now we need YOU to join our great team and enormous market potential. We are looking for active contributors with fresh ideas, commitment, energy and passion for our vision to digitalize the leisure market and all our customers - from outdoor to indoor, from cooking school to paintball.

You long for challenges? You want to develop yourself personally? You want to learn from the best? Then you are perfect with us! Become a part of our team - become a „bookingkid“!





Your responsibilities are

You successfully develop the leisure market in Italy together with your team.

You autonomously acquire new customers and potential cooperation partners within the Tours & Activities Industry.

You are the first point of contact for our Italian speaking customers.

You are always welcome to develop new sales related concepts and report directly to the Country Manager.

You closely work together with our Account Management team - especially in terms of special customer needs.

You support us at fairs and on field trips.





You should bring at least

One year experience in B2B Sales and Cold Calling.

Awesome communication skills, via telephone and in person.

Italian language skills on a native level and very good English skills.





This would be a nice to have

First experience with Salesforce.

You have sold SaaS or Tech products before.

Start up experience.





Offriamo questi vantaggi

uncapped monthly commission

career development path

regular internal and external coachings

flexible working hours and home office





We invest in your future

We care about individualized personal and professional development. After 6 months, we provide you with a development budget of up to 1000 € plus an extra day off for training and development purposes. Frequent feedback and coaching sessions with your Team Lead help you to achieve your career goals.





We live our values

Flat hierarchies and #transparency are no empty promises! Share your ideas and #bookingkidness with us and contribute to our #growth. We #trust you to do a great job at your own pace: flexible working hours and home office prove it.





We believe in work-life-balance

You will work with the best in the industry- 90 great colleagues from 17 nations are waiting for you to join us. We love to share our knowlegde in bookingkit university, but of course there is always time for fun team events- our monthly Barbecues are legendary!

Learn more about being a bookingkid here!

Please state your earliest starting date and the channel you've found this job ad at when applying.

We are looking forward to hearing from you!