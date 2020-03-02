Sales Manager (m/f/d) - B2B Italy bei bookingkit GmbH

StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopInvestment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar Login
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
ÜbersichtJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
ÜbersichtBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Sales Manager (m/f/d) - B2B Italy

bookingkit GmbH
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

Shape the future of the tour & activity sector!

bookingkit is the European market leader in online booking and management software for tour & activity providers. We enable providers in the leisure industry to digitize their business operations and generate more revenue. The software allows a high degree of automation in managing a wide range of leisure activities and can be implemented in a provider's website as a ready-to-use solution.

We have strong technology partnerships with the most recognized international travel marketing platforms such as TripAdvisor, GetYourGuide, and mydays, but now we need YOU to join our great team and enormous market potential. We are looking for active contributors with fresh ideas, commitment, energy and passion for our vision to digitalize the leisure market and all our customers - from outdoor to indoor, from cooking school to paintball.

You long for challenges? You want to develop yourself personally? You want to learn from the best? Then you are perfect with us! Become a part of our team - become a „bookingkid“!

Your responsibilities are

  • You successfully develop the leisure market in Italy together with your team.
  • You autonomously acquire new customers and potential cooperation partners within the Tours & Activities Industry.
  • You are the first point of contact for our Italian speaking customers.
  • You are always welcome to develop new sales related concepts and report directly to the Country Manager.
  • You closely work together with our Account Management team - especially in terms of special customer needs.
  • You support us at fairs and on field trips.

You should bring at least

  • One year experience in B2B Sales and Cold Calling.
  • Awesome communication skills, via telephone and in person.
  • Italian language skills on a native level and very good English skills.

This would be a nice to have

  • First experience with Salesforce.
  • You have sold SaaS or Tech products before.
  • Start up experience.

Offriamo questi vantaggi

  • uncapped monthly commission
  • career development path
  • regular internal and external coachings
  • flexible working hours and home office

We invest in your future

We care about individualized personal and professional development. After 6 months, we provide you with a development budget of up to 1000 € plus an extra day off for training and development purposes. Frequent feedback and coaching sessions with your Team Lead help you to achieve your career goals.

We live our values

Flat hierarchies and #transparency are no empty promises! Share your ideas and #bookingkidness with us and contribute to our #growth. We #trust you to do a great job at your own pace: flexible working hours and home office prove it.

We believe in work-life-balance

You will work with the best in the industry- 90 great colleagues from 17 nations are waiting for you to join us. We love to share our knowlegde in bookingkit university, but of course there is always time for fun team events- our monthly Barbecues are legendary!

Learn more about being a bookingkid here!

Please state your earliest starting date and the channel you've found this job ad at when applying.

We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
bookingkit GmbH
Sales Manager (m/f/d) - B2B Italy bei bookingkit GmbH
bookingkit GmbH
place

Berlin

wemovo
Sales and Business Development Manager (m/f/d) - Travel & Mobility bei wemovo
wemovo
place

Berlin

Vimcar GmbH
Senior Manager (m/f/d) – Sales Partnerships bei Vimcar GmbH
Vimcar GmbH
place

Berlin

Synfioo GmbH
IT Project / Customer Success Manager (m/f/d) bei Synfioo GmbH
Synfioo GmbH
place

Berlin

COMATCH GmbH
Senior Manager Sales & Business Development BeNeLux (m/f/d) bei COMATCH GmbH
COMATCH GmbH
place

Berlin

Online bewerben