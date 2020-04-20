Senior Product Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Kontist GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

Have you ever tried to open a business bank account as a freelancer? Did it suck? And did you ever wonder how much tax you need to put aside and why nobody can tell you? Imagine a smart mobile bank account with superpowers that helps with finances, taxes and savings and makes it as easy to run your own business as being self-employed. If you are as passionate about helping small business owners as we are, then join us to build the next generation bank account!







Your mission at Kontist

You connect the dots between product and the market in both directions. In close collaboration with our different squads you’ll help them to understand the needs of our customers better. On the other hand you’ll be the person who knows best how to communicate our value proposition in the right way and launch new products and features successfully over different channels.





Tasks

Evaluate and define positioning of the products

Refine messaging for features and products

Create a memorable story about Kontist and our products

Work together with creatives to deliver on brand assets

Develop our go-to market strategy process further

Create and manage end to end launch plans

Define relevant KPI’s to measure quality and speed of the go-to market strategy and the success of different campaigns

Conduct Customer Interviews and other Customer development activities and make sure to communicate the insights properly to product

Align internally all stakeholders to product positioning and messaging





Requirements

3+ years of experience in Product Marketing or related positions

Fundamental knowledge of at least one of the following subjects: FinTech, Banking, Taxes, Bookkeeping, or Freelancing in Germany yourself

You’ve excellent written communication skills and you know how to translate complex topics in a clear way.

You’ve good knowledge of each of these marketing channels (Lead gen, social media, performance marketing, SEO, influencer marketing, content marketing, email marketing) and expert knowledge in at least 2 of them

You’ve strong knowledge of product analytics and marketing tools

You’ve good knowledge about best practices in Product Management

You’ve a really good commercial understanding and overview about the most important business metrics

You’ve a solid knowledge about customer development

You’re a team player and know how to communicate your critical thoughts in an empathy way to other stakeholders

You‘ve gained experience in fast paced environments and you’re able to adapt to changing circumstances.

Experience with self-employment is beneficial

German spoken and written (C2) and fluent in English (C1) required.





Benefits

Highly diverse and motivated team

Lovely & green office in Prenzlauer Berg with office dogs

Great working conditions with one home office day per week

Flexible trust-based working hours

Personal coaching once per week

Regular team events and company offsites

Weekly German Classes

Daily lunch

Urban Sports Club Membership

We're looking forward to hearing from you!