Senior Product Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Kontist GmbH

Senior Product Marketing Manager (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Have you ever tried to open a business bank account as a freelancer? Did it suck? And did you ever wonder how much tax you need to put aside and why nobody can tell you? Imagine a smart mobile bank account with superpowers that helps with finances, taxes and savings and makes it as easy to run your own business as being self-employed. If you are as passionate about helping small business owners as we are, then join us to build the next generation bank account!
Your mission at Kontist
You connect the dots between product and the market in both directions. In close collaboration with our different squads you’ll help them to understand the needs of our customers better. On the other hand you’ll be the person who knows best how to communicate our value proposition in the right way and launch new products and features successfully over different channels.
Tasks
- Evaluate and define positioning of the products
- Refine messaging for features and products
- Create a memorable story about Kontist and our products
- Work together with creatives to deliver on brand assets
- Develop our go-to market strategy process further
- Create and manage end to end launch plans
- Define relevant KPI’s to measure quality and speed of the go-to market strategy and the success of different campaigns
- Conduct Customer Interviews and other Customer development activities and make sure to communicate the insights properly to product
- Align internally all stakeholders to product positioning and messaging
Requirements
- 3+ years of experience in Product Marketing or related positions
- Fundamental knowledge of at least one of the following subjects: FinTech, Banking, Taxes, Bookkeeping, or Freelancing in Germany yourself
- You’ve excellent written communication skills and you know how to translate complex topics in a clear way.
- You’ve good knowledge of each of these marketing channels (Lead gen, social media, performance marketing, SEO, influencer marketing, content marketing, email marketing) and expert knowledge in at least 2 of them
- You’ve strong knowledge of product analytics and marketing tools
- You’ve good knowledge about best practices in Product Management
- You’ve a really good commercial understanding and overview about the most important business metrics
- You’ve a solid knowledge about customer development
- You’re a team player and know how to communicate your critical thoughts in an empathy way to other stakeholders
- You‘ve gained experience in fast paced environments and you’re able to adapt to changing circumstances.
- Experience with self-employment is beneficial
- German spoken and written (C2) and fluent in English (C1) required.
Benefits
- Highly diverse and motivated team
- Lovely & green office in Prenzlauer Berg with office dogs
- Great working conditions with one home office day per week
- Flexible trust-based working hours
- Personal coaching once per week
- Regular team events and company offsites
- Weekly German Classes
- Daily lunch
- Urban Sports Club Membership
We're looking forward to hearing from you!