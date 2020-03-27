Social Media Community Manager (m/f/d) bei Trade Republic Bank GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
Social Media Community Manager (m/f/d)
Trade Republic Bank GmbH
Berlin
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020
About us
Trade Republic is Europe’s first commission-free mobile broker. We offer an easy, fast and convenient tool for everyone to invest into capital markets meeting highest quality standards:
With a German banking license and partners such as HSBC, BlackRock and solarisBank, we make stock trading dead simple and commission-free.
We believe brokerage is poised for disruption driven by technology and automation. Having raised over €17m so far, we have developed a proprietary banking platform operating for a fraction of the cost of traditional banks. In July 2019 we closed our recent €10m funding round lead by Spotify-Lead-Investor Creandum and Project A.
Tasks
- play a vital role in our marketing as well as customer experience team, being responsible for managing our customers base on Social Media
- support and moderate our community on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn via actively engaging with them in direct messages as well as public posts
- align closely with our marketing team on communication as well as social media strategy to manage and build our community in line with our overall strategic goals
- constantly analyze our customer feedback and develop new ideas to promote and improve our community interaction
- work with state-of-the-art customer service tools to ease and improve your daily interaction with our customers
Requirements
- 1 to 2+ years of in-depth Social Media & Community Management experience
- extremely self-driven, highly professional personality with utmost expectations towards yourself and your work
- strong verbal and written communication skills with high service-orientation
- daily experience with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube
- German skills at native level and professional proficiency in English
