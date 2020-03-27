Social Media Community Manager (m/f/d) bei Trade Republic Bank GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

About us

Trade Republic is Europe’s first commission-free mobile broker. We offer an easy, fast and convenient tool for everyone to invest into capital markets meeting highest quality standards:

With a German banking license and partners such as HSBC, BlackRock and solarisBank, we make stock trading dead simple and commission-free.

We believe brokerage is poised for disruption driven by technology and automation. Having raised over €17m so far, we have developed a proprietary banking platform operating for a fraction of the cost of traditional banks. In July 2019 we closed our recent €10m funding round lead by Spotify-Lead-Investor Creandum and Project A.





Tasks

play a vital role in our marketing as well as customer experience team, being responsible for managing our customers base on Social Media

support and moderate our community on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn via actively engaging with them in direct messages as well as public posts

align closely with our marketing team on communication as well as social media strategy to manage and build our community in line with our overall strategic goals

constantly analyze our customer feedback and develop new ideas to promote and improve our community interaction

work with state-of-the-art customer service tools to ease and improve your daily interaction with our customers





Requirements

1 to 2+ years of in-depth Social Media & Community Management experience

extremely self-driven, highly professional personality with utmost expectations towards yourself and your work

strong verbal and written communication skills with high service-orientation

daily experience with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

German skills at native level and professional proficiency in English

Interested? Get in touch!