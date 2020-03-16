Strategic Partnerships and Community Manager DACH (f/m/d) bei DONE! Berlin

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

Fiverr is changing the way the world works together by giving entrepreneurs, freelancers and businesses simple access to the world-class talent needed to get things done quickly, flexibly and fearlessly. Join Fiverr as a DACH Strategic Partnerships and Community Manager in Berlin.

To succeed in this role you should be passionate about community building, experienced in executing data-driven field campaigns, and want to be part of a historic shift in the way people live and work.





Tasks

Build a network of strategic partners and organizations in the broader community of businesses and allied organizations, such as coworking spaces, entrepreneur meetups, start-ups, incubators and accelerators

Develop and deliver a plan to drive awareness and demand generation activities with new Partner businesses and organizations

Organize and execute events such as training, meetups and other community-related activities. Work on the best way to convert event attendees to Fiverr buyers (or sellers), all while collecting, organizing and reporting data on a daily basis

Work with our Editorial Team identify and onboard new local sellers and set them up to success

Meet face-to-face with Fiverr community members on a frequent basis

Recruit, train, and manage teams of dedicated volunteer team leaders

Build and maintain relationships with community members, while serving as the face of the Fiverr brand in the field

Build educational programs to teach our buyer and seller communities on how to thrive using Fiverr





Requirements

4+ years of relevant work experience as a community/partner/business development manager knowledge of the German entrepreneurial landscape

Excellent German and English written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrated success in a metrics driven job

Strong commitment to tracking community- and partnership engagement metrics and to ensuring that data is reported quickly and accurately

Meticulous organization skills

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to meet tight deadlines and to manage tasks simultaneously

Experience working across professionally and culturally diverse communities

Ability to work in a fast-moving, team-oriented environment

Willingness to travel

Passion for the gig economy

Great sense of humor





Benefits

competitive salary, an awesome work environment with a company that loves its employees, and the eligibility to participate in Fiverr's stock option plan.

We're looking forward to hearing from you!