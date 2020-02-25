Talent Acquisition Manager (m/f/d) bei Candis GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us

At CANDIS we’re reshaping the future of accounting. Compared to traditional accounting software, we leverage AI to define the future of financial workflows. Eradicating manual processes and automating them as far as possible is the core promise of CANDIS. Several thousand SMEs and tax advisors are already trusting us to do just that.

The numbers speak for themselves: so far, we’ve collected more than $10 m from top investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pointnine, Speedinvest, Fly Ventures and Commerzbank. We’re well on our way to becoming Europe's go-to-solution for automated accounting workflows.







About the role

In the last year we’ve grown our teams roughly by a factor of 3 to about 75 people from over 15 countries across two offices. We’re expecting this to increase further going into 2020 and our hiring processes will need to enable this growth sooner rather than later. You’ll work alongside our People Operations Manager, Bele, our founders and stakeholders from our Engineering, Customer Success, Marketing, Operations & Finance teams (yup, that’s almost everyone ;)).

We already have a few processes in place but be prepared to hit the ground running. You’re the first full-time hire for our Talent team dedicated to our Berlin office, which means you’ll have end-to-end ownership over our talent acquisition operations.







When we say end-to-end ownership we mean

Communication. In your day-to-day you’ll be acting as the interface between our teams, candidates and external partners; you’re the one that connects the threads. As our Talent Acquisition Manager, you’re a representative, future teammate, translator, negotiator, trusted advisor and an essential contributor to our culture; all in one.

Sourcing. Candis is on a journey to rid the accounting world of paperwork. We’re convinced that the only way we’ll turn this vision into a reality is by having the right group of people collaborate towards that goal. You’ve guessed it, your mission is to find those people and play an active part in developing and promoting what it means to work at Candis. We don’t want to tell you how to do your job and we’re excited to hear about your own ideas on how you would go about this!

Tooling. We try to live by the motto of “Individuals and interactions over processes and tools” but there’s a degree to which the latter is necessary. You will be responsible for setting up & maintaining your own tooling (ATS, platforms, social channels etc) to establish and support Talent Operation workflows and processes.

Data & reporting. As a company we lean on data informed decisions that help guide the business and we believe it’s crucial to make these insights available to all of our teams. We have a brilliant Business Intelligence team (Hi Edoardo!) that can help you collect relevant data but it’s up to you to analyze, generate insights and draw informed conclusions from this data.







What can you expect

In your first 4 weeks you’ll have:

gained a solid understanding of how our Engineering & Product teams operate and how we’re looking to grow them.

familiarized yourself with our existing processes and started adapting them into a structured workflow.

interviewed the first candidates for our Full Stack Developer opening.



After 2 months you’ll have:

hired new team members for our Engineering team.

a strong understanding of the current and future needs of our teams.

identified and contracted external partners to help your sourcing efforts where needed.



After 6 months you’ll have:

grown our Engineering team from currently 9 to ~30 engineers.

established our Talent operations from attracting talent to enlisting them to our mission. Thereby laying the foundation for our international growth.

established a data informed and people-centric approach to hiring.



After _1 year_…

...well, you tell us!

Sounds like a challenge? Good, because it won’t be easy but we promise it won’t be your run of the mill recruiting gig!







Who we’re looking for

Starting off in 2015, Candis is now at a stage where we’re about to make the jump from 75 employees to our first international office and we’re looking for someone who thrives in an environment where things move quickly. Growing your team at such a rate requires a good portion of grit and a hands-on attitude. To be successful as our Talent Acquisition Manager you’ll need to proactively communicate with people from a variety of different professional, personal, cultural and organizational backgrounds. You do this because ultimately it’s about understanding the needs of our teams and candidates. At the same time you’ll need strong organizational skills if you’re going to keep track of everything. Since Candis is a tech company, we need to continually ensure we have the right people to build our products. This is where your industry knowledge (Tech, SaaS, Berlin/ DACH/ EU talent market…) as well as your understanding of how agile product teams function comes in. As mentioned before, we’re using data to inform our decisions. While you don’t have to be an SQL expert, you need to be data literate to an extent where you can generate actionable insights.







What’s in it for you

Lot’s of responsibility, a clear mission with a path that needs to be set and the opportunity to play an integral part in Candis’ internationalization. We promise you won’t get bored or drown in routine!

Culture. We won’t pretend that we have it all figured out but we can safely say that we’re not afraid to experiment. For example, we don’t believe keeping you at work from 9-5 is going to make us any more successful. Turns out we all function on different schedules and we all have lives outside of work. What matters to us is that we can rely on you and your contribution to the success of the company. TL;DR Flextime and home office are more than buzzwords to us. They’re part of a culture that we’re actively shaping.

Everyone says they have the most amazing team. We could tell you the same thing you’ve read and said at least thousands of times before. Or we could show you an inside look at a Kickoff event we did with our Engineering team last May...

Still not convinced? Feel free to reach out directly to our team members to find out more!

Negotiable compensation package with both fixed and variable components ranging from 40 to 55k depending on your experience and background. Full-time. Asap.

Don't worry about formalities. We care about you and your motivation – not the font size of your CV!

Feel free to contact us via email, give us a call, drop by the office or send a pigeon our way. Either way, we’re looking forward to hearing from you! :)