Technical Co-Founder/ Lead Engineer (m/f/d) bei NineBarc

Technical Co-Founder/ Lead Engineer (m/f/d)
NineBarc
Berlin
- Vollzeit
- Direktor/in (Bereichsleiter, VP, SVP etc.)
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020
Berlin-based start-up, "NineBarc" is looking for a technical Co-Founder who is ready to put some "skin in the game". Full-stack web developer on a greenfield project who can perspectively build the tech team and has the passion to build something. Hence, remote is not an option.
NineBarc is taking the inheritance process to the digital age. It prepares your digital footprint and walks you step by step through all your digital assets.
The platform will be completely automated, flexible, safe and includes legally binding transfer features for your data.
Tasks
Looking for
- Berlin-based or ready to relocate
- Driven & committed to shaping a scalable tech company
- Motivated to facilitate digital inheritance paired with an entrepreneurial spirit
- Confident with a hands-on mentality and broad skillset (“T-shaped” profile)
Bonus points for
- Understanding of legal topics and law
- A strong product/tech background
Requirements
- Full-stack Web developer
- Build & Lead a Team
Benefits
- Green field project
- Share options
- Freedom & Creativity
We are happy to have you on board!
