Technical Co-Founder/ Lead Engineer (m/f/d) bei NineBarc

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

Berlin-based start-up, "NineBarc" is looking for a technical Co-Founder who is ready to put some "skin in the game". Full-stack web developer on a greenfield project who can perspectively build the tech team and has the passion to build something. Hence, remote is not an option.

NineBarc is taking the inheritance process to the digital age. It prepares your digital footprint and walks you step by step through all your digital assets.

The platform will be completely automated, flexible, safe and includes legally binding transfer features for your data.





Tasks

Looking for

Berlin-based or ready to relocate

Driven & committed to shaping a scalable tech company

Motivated to facilitate digital inheritance paired with an entrepreneurial spirit

Confident with a hands-on mentality and broad skillset (“T-shaped” profile)

Bonus points for

Understanding of legal topics and law

A strong product/tech background





Requirements

Full-stack Web developer

Build & Lead a Team





Benefits

Green field project

Share options

Freedom & Creativity

We are happy to have you on board!