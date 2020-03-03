Technical Recruiter (m/f/d) bei Avrios International AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About Avrios

We are one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the B2B SaaS space. We have built an award-winning software platform that helps over 800+ market leaders in Europe provide tailored transportation to its employees. Founded in Zürich by a team of serial entrepreneurs, we are backed by leading venture capital investors, have a high calibre board of directors and a team of 65+ people from 20+ different nationalities. We foster a truly open and progressive culture, combined with state of the art engineering and creative approaches to marketing, and we are looking for driven individuals ready to be challenged and have fun to join our growing our diverse team.





About the Team

The Recruiting Team at Avrios is responsible for all talent planning, recruiting operations, and hiring. We love what we do, we are the gatekeepers of our culture and we are passionate about our core responsibility - finding and hiring amazing people to grow the Avrios Eagles.





About you

We just opened an office in Berlin and we are looking to grow 2X so we need a talented and versatile Technical Recruiter to be on the ground in our new location to help us scale. In this role, you will be working with a team of recruiters and HR professionals based in Zurich to source potential hires, manage our applicant tracking system, set appointments with hiring managers, and assist in the full-cycle recruiting process. You will be learning the ins-and-outs of building a company and a talent program while growing and perfecting your recruiting skills in a fast-paced, open and creative environment.





These will be your tasks

You will

Find amazing people to join our team

Schedule and coordinate onsite interviews and phone screens for hiring managers. Managing all calendars, preparing the interview itinerary and ensuring clear communication with candidates and internal interview teams.

Source active and passive candidates for product and engineering

Conduct resume reviews based on hiring manager's ideal candidate profile

Help provide an exceptional candidate experience for candidates throughout the interview process

Help maintain and update job postings on our careers page, as well as on external job boards

Assist in managing candidate activity in our Applicant Tracking System (ATS)

Maintain all recruiting documents: job descriptions, process docs, and candidate materials

Assist in the coordination of recruiting events (open houses, meet-ups, hack-a-thons, etc)

Collaborate with all team members to create and continuously improve our recruiting programs and processes



A day in the life of a recruiter

After you grab your coffee, you check your inbox to see what the day brings. Our applicant tracking system (ATS) has already alerted you of a couple of video screens and on-site interviews you have to schedule and your upcoming calls. You sip your coffee, you chat with the Hiring Managers to confirm the interview panels and get all the interview scheduled in a flash. Then you check all inbound applicants for your open roles. 50 new applicants? No problem, you go through each application carefully and you decide who you will have calls within the coming weeks. Your calendar pings and you have a few calls, you jump in a phone booth and off you go to pitch Avrios and qualify candidates. At the end of the day, you enter all feedback into the ATS, coordinate the next steps for the onsite you have tomorrow and send all information to the hiring manager and interviewers so that they are ready for the candidate onsite tomorrow. A signed contract arrives, you closed the Front-End Engineer role with an amazing hire. Not bad for a day!





You're offering these qualifications

What You Bring

At least 3+ year of talent acquisition experience. Ideally, you have a combination of coordination and full-cycle recruiting experience.

Great organization and follow-up skills: ability to juggle multiple candidates and tasks and quickly tie up loose ends. Keep candidates in the loop, including providing them with feedback and in general be extremely responsive.

Familiarity with applicant tracking tools (Greenhouse is a plus) and sourcing platforms like Linkedin, Xing, and others.

Curiosity. A natural curiosity, able to uncover talent and quickly connect with and build rapport with candidates.

Problem-solving skills. You anticipate potential problems and create backup plans proactively.

You also have the ability to remain flexible in the face of urgent challenges.

Excellent relationship building and communication skills. Partnerships are key to all that we do and knowing this, you seek out and build relationships with people across the business.

Experience working in tech startups, and a track record of achieving goals in a low structure, fast-paced environments





We're offering these benefits

