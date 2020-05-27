Influencer Marketing Coordinator (m/f/d) - DACH bei juniqe

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

About us

JUNIQE is the lifestyle brand for curated and affordable wall art, home accessories, stationery, and gifts. Our team of eCommerce professionals works to help customers make their houses their homes by bringing art into their everyday lives: Art. Everywhere.





Tasks

As an Influencer Marketing Coordinator, you are building relationships with influencers in the DACH market. You are using both your communication and negotiation skills as well as your passion for Instagram to drive sales and build a world class brand together with us.

Driving traffic and sales to JUNIQE through scouting and building relations with influencers in the DACH region

Identifying performing influencers based on solid prerequisites to help grow JUNIQE’s influencers portfolio

Managing a high volume of collaborations with influencers from outreach and negotiation to posting and performance analysis

Assisting JUNIQE in increasing its brand awareness in the DACH market to become the leading curated and inspirational wall art destination

Monitoring and analysing the DACH market performance in terms of ROI, reach, engagement and community growth and convert these analytical insights into innovative concepts and ideas

Collecting Influencer Marketing know-how, develop best practices and channel learnings back to the Influencer Marketing team





Requirements

Preferably, first working experience in a creative, dynamic and digital environment: Influencer Marketing, Sales or Social Media

Deep understanding of the DACH influencer market and social media trends

Comfortable with working towards ambitious and challenging targets and deadlines

Innovative & result-driven with a strong sense of responsibility

Strong prioritisation and problem-solving skills and ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment

Oral and written German skills on a native speaker level and very good English skills





Benefits

Our renovated factory-floor office is flooded with light, filled with plants, and sits on the border of Mitte and Kreuzberg—just a stone’s throw away from the river Spree and Markthalle Neun.

We have an open feedback culture with biannual appraisals while offering internal training and workshops for personal and professional development.

Our international team is made up of 27 nationalities and proudly boasts two dogs—English is our lingua franca, but you’ll hear lots of languages (and the odd woof) around the office.

Our kitchen sports a fridge stocked with beer and wine for after-work wind-down time and random moments of celebration.

In addition to enjoying 30% discount on all JUNIQE art, our employees also benefit from a range of partnerships including reduced membership at the Urban Sports Club.





Did this speak to you? Send a cover letter including your desired starting date and salary indication, along with your CV.

Please notice that we're only accepting full applications with a CV, a cover letter, EU work permit and a statement of your expected salary.