Influencer Marketing Coordinator (m/f/d) - DACH bei juniqe

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Übersicht LexikonBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Influencer Marketing Coordinator (m/f/d) - DACH

juniqe
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

About us

JUNIQE is the lifestyle brand for curated and affordable wall art, home accessories, stationery, and gifts. Our team of eCommerce professionals works to help customers make their houses their homes by bringing art into their everyday lives: Art. Everywhere.

Tasks

As an Influencer Marketing Coordinator, you are building relationships with influencers in the DACH market. You are using both your communication and negotiation skills as well as your passion for Instagram to drive sales and build a world class brand together with us.

  • Driving traffic and sales to JUNIQE through scouting and building relations with influencers in the DACH region
  • Identifying performing influencers based on solid prerequisites to help grow JUNIQE’s influencers portfolio
  • Managing a high volume of collaborations with influencers from outreach and negotiation to posting and performance analysis
  • Assisting JUNIQE in increasing its brand awareness in the DACH market to become the leading curated and inspirational wall art destination
  • Monitoring and analysing the DACH market performance in terms of ROI, reach, engagement and community growth and convert these analytical insights into innovative concepts and ideas
  • Collecting Influencer Marketing know-how, develop best practices and channel learnings back to the Influencer Marketing team

Requirements

  • Preferably, first working experience in a creative, dynamic and digital environment: Influencer Marketing, Sales or Social Media
  • Deep understanding of the DACH influencer market and social media trends
  • Comfortable with working towards ambitious and challenging targets and deadlines
  • Innovative & result-driven with a strong sense of responsibility
  • Strong prioritisation and problem-solving skills and ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment
  • Oral and written German skills on a native speaker level and very good English skills

Benefits

  • Our renovated factory-floor office is flooded with light, filled with plants, and sits on the border of Mitte and Kreuzberg—just a stone’s throw away from the river Spree and Markthalle Neun.
  • We have an open feedback culture with biannual appraisals while offering internal training and workshops for personal and professional development.
  • Our international team is made up of 27 nationalities and proudly boasts two dogs—English is our lingua franca, but you’ll hear lots of languages (and the odd woof) around the office.
  • Our kitchen sports a fridge stocked with beer and wine for after-work wind-down time and random moments of celebration.
  • In addition to enjoying 30% discount on all JUNIQE art, our employees also benefit from a range of partnerships including reduced membership at the Urban Sports Club.

Did this speak to you? Send a cover letter including your desired starting date and salary indication, along with your CV.

Please notice that we're only accepting full applications with a CV, a cover letter, EU work permit and a statement of your expected salary.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
https://www.juniqe.com/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
juniqe
Influencer Marketing Coordinator (m/f/d) - DACH bei juniqe
juniqe
place

Berlin

INVERS GmbH
Senior International PR Manager (m/f/d) bei INVERS GmbH
INVERS GmbH
place

Cologne

Kontist GmbH
Senior Product Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Kontist GmbH
Kontist GmbH
place

Berlin

Zenhomes GmbH
Head of Content Marketing (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH
Zenhomes GmbH
place

Berlin

Greator GmbH
Head of Performance Marketing (m/f/d) bei Greator GmbH
Greator GmbH
place

Cologne

Online bewerben