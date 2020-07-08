Performance Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei juniqe

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
Performance Marketing Manager (m/f/d)

juniqe
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

About us

Art with character and inspiration at every corner: this is what defines JUNIQE. As the leading online destination for affordable, curated wall art and home accessories, JUNIQE is committed to helping customers make their house a home by bringing art into their everyday lives.

Tasks

We are looking for an experienced Performance Marketeer who is keen to take JUNIQE’s paid advertising efforts to the next level. You will be in charge of paid marketing efforts ranging from Display (Facebook, Criteo, GDN and Pinterest) through SEA (Google, Bing & Amazon) to Affiliate Marketing, in selected European markets. You will be on our Performance Marketing team together with other three performance marketing managers.

Preferred starting date: 1 Sep 2020

  • Creating, monitoring and optimising our campaigns for best performance
  • Coming up with country-specific strategies to grow ad spend efficiently and increase market share
  • Preparing ad campaigns for sale periods and events such as Singles Day or Black Friday
  • Working together with copywriters and designers to create new ads
  • Liaising with account managers from advertising platforms to find ways to improve performance and fix issues if needed
  • Making decisions based on analyses that can go deep but you don’t get lost in details
  • Testing and learning, owning your ideas and delivering on your promises
  • Taking responsibility for the projects you manage and deliver on time
  • Seeking opportunities to improve our internal processes

Requirements

  • A couple of years of experience in managing Facebook and/or Pinterest ad campaigns, preferably in e-commerce
  • Previous experience with SEA on Google
  • Previous experience with Amazon advertising or Affiliate marketing is a plus
  • Advanced Excel skills and superb handling of online marketing tools
  • Outstanding analytical and organisational skills, strong business acumen
  • Result-driven, resilient as well as a strong sense of responsibility
  • Willingness to continuously learn and grow professionally
  • Ability to work both independently and in a team
  • Effective communication skills
  • Fluent oral and written skills in English is a must

Benefits

Our office is centrally located right on the border of Mitte and Kreuzberg. While English is our lingua franca, our international team of 70+ professionals comprises 27 nationalities.

As a company, we value open communication and business transparency. We foster a positive and collaborative working environment with regular team events and monthly all-hands meetings. Feedback and learning are engraved in our culture. We facilitate these through bi-annual appraisals for professional development as well as team-specific training.

Our spacious kitchen sports an endless supply of free coffee, weekly deliveries of fresh fruits and snacks, along with a fridge stocked with beer and wine for after-work downtime. In addition to enjoying a 30% discount on all JUNIQE products, as a member of our team, you can also benefit from a range of partnerships, such as reduced membership fees at Urban Sports Club.

Intrigued? Send a cover letter including your desired starting date and salary indication along with your CV (and, if applicable, your portfolio).

