Head of Marketing (m/f/d) bei Kauz Linguistic Technologies

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Januar 2020

About Kauz Linguistic Technologies

We are a startup from Duesseldorf Bilk and a leader in language based artificial intelligence. Our 25 linguists and developers build a platform for “chatbots that understand humans”.

We are looking for a Head of Marketing to develop and promote our brand and help us accelerate our growth.







The Opportunity

As Head of Marketing you will

Build, manage and measure Kauz’s brand with key constituencies: customers, candidates, investors

Design, oversee and coordinate all of our external communication (newsletters, blogs, LinkedIn, trade fairs, conferences)

Closely work with our team and the CEO to enhance the skills of your team members and the whole organisation







Requirements

Strong and relevant experience in online and offline marketing, ideally in a B2B technology environment

Experience in leading and managing a marketing team

CRM knowledge

Ideally, you have worked with startups before







Personal characteristics

You love building a brand, designing, managing, creating and organizing communication with different audiences

You are analytically strong, grasp issues quickly and work relentlessly to solve them

You regularly check your views against facts and revise them as needed

You can inspire others with your vision and like to pass on what have learned

You are a team player







Benefits

A dynamic start-up environment with a flat hierarchy, quick decision making

You lead a small but highly motivated team

Office located in the popular district of Duesseldorf (Bilk)

Flexible work hours

Good compensation and participation in our virtual shares program







Are you the individual we are looking for? Apply by submitting your application and CV to our recruitment system. We are excited to hear from you!

We value diversity and welcome all applicants regardless of ethnicity, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability.