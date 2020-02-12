Head of Marketing (m/f/d) bei Kauz Linguistic Technologies

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
Head of Marketing (m/f/d)
Kauz Linguistic Technologies
Dusseldorf
- Vollzeit
- Manager/in mit Personalverantwortung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Januar 2020
About Kauz Linguistic Technologies
We are a startup from Duesseldorf Bilk and a leader in language based artificial intelligence. Our 25 linguists and developers build a platform for “chatbots that understand humans”.
We are looking for a Head of Marketing to develop and promote our brand and help us accelerate our growth.
The Opportunity
As Head of Marketing you will
- Build, manage and measure Kauz’s brand with key constituencies: customers, candidates, investors
- Design, oversee and coordinate all of our external communication (newsletters, blogs, LinkedIn, trade fairs, conferences)
- Closely work with our team and the CEO to enhance the skills of your team members and the whole organisation
Requirements
- Strong and relevant experience in online and offline marketing, ideally in a B2B technology environment
- Experience in leading and managing a marketing team
- CRM knowledge
- Ideally, you have worked with startups before
Personal characteristics
- You love building a brand, designing, managing, creating and organizing communication with different audiences
- You are analytically strong, grasp issues quickly and work relentlessly to solve them
- You regularly check your views against facts and revise them as needed
- You can inspire others with your vision and like to pass on what have learned
- You are a team player
Benefits
- A dynamic start-up environment with a flat hierarchy, quick decision making
- You lead a small but highly motivated team
- Office located in the popular district of Duesseldorf (Bilk)
- Flexible work hours
- Good compensation and participation in our virtual shares program
Are you the individual we are looking for? Apply by submitting your application and CV to our recruitment system. We are excited to hear from you!
We value diversity and welcome all applicants regardless of ethnicity, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability.
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Interne Jobkennung: VM-30599
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
Head of Marketing (m/f/d) bei Kauz Linguistic Technologies
Kauz Linguistic Technologies
place
Dusseldorf