Senior Online Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei Kess Lifestyle GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Übersicht LexikonBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Senior Online Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - DACH

Kess Lifestyle GmbH
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

About us

Based in Berlin, Kess is one of Eventim’s new portfolio ventures. We are building a lifestyle brand leveraging Eventim’s unique promoter network and customer base in Europe. With over 1.2 billion Euros in revenues and approximately 250 million tickets sold in 2018, Eventim is the leading provider of ticketing and live entertainment in Europe. Using this existing network to promoters, live events, venues and access to millions of customers, we are planning to grow Kess into a major lifestyle E-commerce business. We have already launched an MVP and are building a team to take Kess to the next level.

What you will be doing

  • Implement and optimise performance-oriented marketing campaigns for: SEA, Display, Social and Video Advertising
  • Drive growth and help Kess to become one of the leading beauty brands in the DACH region
  • Manage online marketing budgets to deliver campaigns with the best ROI
  • Define KPI’s and setup reporting structures to measure campaign success

You bring

  • Previous experience driving online marketing campaigns for an E-commerce business
  • In depth knowledge of different online marketing channels and tools
  • Interest in building a beauty brand from the ground-up
  • Data-driven decision maker
  • You enjoy moving fast and getting things done
  • Fluent German and English communication skills

What we offer

  • Join an early-stage Beauty startup in a stable environment (Fully backed by CTS Eventim)
  • Professional setup - We use Google 360 as well as other advanced Marketing tools
  • Access to Eventim’s experienced digital marketing team to share insights
  • Competitive compensation package
  • Nice office space in Hackescher Markt
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
https://www.kessberlin.de/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
Kess Lifestyle GmbH
Senior Online Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei Kess Lifestyle GmbH
Kess Lifestyle GmbH
place

Berlin

GEDANKENtanken GmbH
Senior Online Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei GEDANKENtanken GmbH
GEDANKENtanken GmbH
place

Cologne

GEDANKENtanken GmbH
Head of Performance Marketing (m/f/d) bei GEDANKENtanken GmbH
GEDANKENtanken GmbH
place

Cologne

Kontist GmbH
Senior Product Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Kontist GmbH
Kontist GmbH
place

Berlin

GEDANKENtanken GmbH
CMO / Geschäftsleitung (m/f/d) bei GEDANKENtanken GmbH
GEDANKENtanken GmbH
place

Cologne

Online bewerben