Senior Online Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei Kess Lifestyle GmbH

Based in Berlin, Kess is one of Eventim’s new portfolio ventures. We are building a lifestyle brand leveraging Eventim’s unique promoter network and customer base in Europe. With over 1.2 billion Euros in revenues and approximately 250 million tickets sold in 2018, Eventim is the leading provider of ticketing and live entertainment in Europe. Using this existing network to promoters, live events, venues and access to millions of customers, we are planning to grow Kess into a major lifestyle E-commerce business. We have already launched an MVP and are building a team to take Kess to the next level.





Implement and optimise performance-oriented marketing campaigns for: SEA, Display, Social and Video Advertising

Drive growth and help Kess to become one of the leading beauty brands in the DACH region

Manage online marketing budgets to deliver campaigns with the best ROI

Define KPI’s and setup reporting structures to measure campaign success





Previous experience driving online marketing campaigns for an E-commerce business

In depth knowledge of different online marketing channels and tools

Interest in building a beauty brand from the ground-up

Data-driven decision maker

You enjoy moving fast and getting things done

Fluent German and English communication skills





