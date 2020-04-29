Senior Online Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - DACH bei Kess Lifestyle GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
Senior Online Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - DACH
Kess Lifestyle GmbH
Berlin
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020
About us
Based in Berlin, Kess is one of Eventim’s new portfolio ventures. We are building a lifestyle brand leveraging Eventim’s unique promoter network and customer base in Europe. With over 1.2 billion Euros in revenues and approximately 250 million tickets sold in 2018, Eventim is the leading provider of ticketing and live entertainment in Europe. Using this existing network to promoters, live events, venues and access to millions of customers, we are planning to grow Kess into a major lifestyle E-commerce business. We have already launched an MVP and are building a team to take Kess to the next level.
What you will be doing
- Implement and optimise performance-oriented marketing campaigns for: SEA, Display, Social and Video Advertising
- Drive growth and help Kess to become one of the leading beauty brands in the DACH region
- Manage online marketing budgets to deliver campaigns with the best ROI
- Define KPI’s and setup reporting structures to measure campaign success
You bring
- Previous experience driving online marketing campaigns for an E-commerce business
- In depth knowledge of different online marketing channels and tools
- Interest in building a beauty brand from the ground-up
- Data-driven decision maker
- You enjoy moving fast and getting things done
- Fluent German and English communication skills
What we offer
- Join an early-stage Beauty startup in a stable environment (Fully backed by CTS Eventim)
- Professional setup - We use Google 360 as well as other advanced Marketing tools
- Access to Eventim’s experienced digital marketing team to share insights
- Competitive compensation package
- Nice office space in Hackescher Markt
