Head of Product (Tax) (m/f/d) bei Kontist GmbH

About Kontist

Do you know how many obstacles freelancers face when it comes to their finances?

It starts with opening a business account and leads to taking care of all the tax issues. We want to make it easy to run an own business when being self-employed and offer tailored services that address the pressing, and unique needs freelancers face.

First we created a smart mobile bank account with superpowers that helps with finances, taxes and savings. Now we also offer a tax service for the self-employed to really take care of all of their needs.





Your mission at Kontist

Do you want to help self-employed to run their own business without worrying about taxes?

Then join us as Head of Product (Tax) (f/m/x) to build the next generation of tax advisory service for freelancers. As Head of Product (Tax) (f/m/x) you’re responsible for our newly launched tax product. You’ ll work closely with our Founder and CPO to define the product strategy and break it down into a product roadmap. Build a product together with our cross-functional teams which gives freelancers peace of mind when it comes to their taxes and helps them to fully focus on their businesses.

Join us and set with us new standards for servicing freelancers and the self-employed!





Tasks

Get an excellent understanding of all necessary requirements to build a tax product and help to define the product vision

Translate the product vision into a detailed product roadmap and ensure that it gets delivered in time

Establish a shared vision across the company by building consensus on priorities leading to product execution

Prioritize the development of highly in-demand product features

Lead a team of product owners and ensure an efficient and effective product management process





Requirements

6+ years of product management experience

2+ years of experience in managing teams and cross functional groups

Fundamental knowledge of at least one of the following subjects: FinTech, Banking, Taxes, Bookkeeping, or Freelancing in Germany yourself

You know what it means to define a product from scratch and work in an early stage product environment

You have created innovative and successful digital products, and were involved in the process from end-to-end from concept to go-to-market

Superior knowledge of product development and the interplay of users, engineering, design, marketing and stakeholders

Outstanding judgement and business acumen, with the ability to triage problems and balance product and business needs

Full proficient in German and fluent in English





