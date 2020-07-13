Performance Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Kontist GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

About us

At Kontist everything revolves around self-employment: We believe freelancers shape the future of work, combining flexibility and individuality to create innovative businesses. Our mission is to empower them by offering peace of mind when it comes to their finances, with mobile banking solutions tailored exclusively to freelancers.

We are a driven team with 100+ years of freelancing experience, living an entrepreneurial company culture that is built upon three major pillars: trust, freedom, and purpose. We make the lives of the self-employed easier.

Do you want to be part of an inspiring team at an innovative Fintech that sets new standards for servicing freelancers and the self-employed?





Your mission at Kontist

You are helping to grow the business through your highly analytical and creative brain and you push your ideas to completion. In close collaboration with our different squads you’ll be the one who increases Kontist’s visibility for our future and current customers.

You’re the main person responsible for the operational management and growth of performance marketing channels such as facebook ads, google ads and apple search ads. Your experience in paid social channels (e.g. Facebook Ads) helps us to increase our customer acquisition while maintaining our cost / conversion goals.

Join our team and help us to grow Kontist via our performance channels!





Tasks

Manage paid online advertising channels such as Facebook Ads, Google Ads, and Apple Search Ads

Identify new opportunities, areas for improvement and create business cases

Develop new ad copy, landing pages and liaise with design to create high performing visual assets

Regularly communicate and align with other stakeholders in the business





Requirements

2+ years experience in online marketing, preferably in a fast paced environment (e.g. startup or agency)

Professional experience with paid social channels

German spoken and written (C2) and fluent in English (C1) required

Highly analytical - preferably with a degree in mathematics, economics, business or finance

Autonomous - can pick up things very quickly

Big appetite to develop yourself to become a performance marketing expert

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to set up proper project specs / briefings

Good knowledge of Excel

Bonus: Experience with agile methodologies and according tools





Benefits

Highly diverse and motivated team

Lovely & green office in Prenzlauer Berg with office dogs

Great working conditions with one home office day per week

Flexible trust-based working hours

Personal coaching once per week

Regular team events and company offsites

Weekly German Classes

Daily lunch

Urban Sports Club Membership

We're looking forward to hearing from you!