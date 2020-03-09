Team Lead Controlling and Legal (m/f/d) bei KWS Berlin GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us

As part of our ONEGLOBE initiative we are seeking for our Global Transaction Centre (GTC) for the next possible date a Team Lead Controlling and Legal (m/f/d), a leadership position in Berlin. The Team Lead Controlling and Legal (m/f/d) collaborates with the Head of Global Transaction Center to provide effective and highly efficient transactional processes. While achieving operational excellence through continuous improvement, the Team Lead of Controlling and Legal ensures internal and external customer inquiries of transactional services are delivered in a competent and timely manner. This is a full time and permanent position with an unlimited contract.





Your tasks

Ensures delivery of transactional Controlling and Legal services in accordance with the defined SLAs.

Proactively converts strategy, policy, tools and processes by implementing and continuously improving functional transactional processes.

Fosters cross-functional cooperation and efficient information flow between Global Function and GTC.

Leads and guides employees of GTC Controlling and Legal team.

Markets GTC services to staff and management as back office by driving operational excellence and performance in Controlling and Legal processes.

Fosters standardization and harmonization in GTC delivery while still focusing on quality and customer satisfaction.

Drafts and aligns local timetable for planning & forecasting with our Expert Hub Team (ExH).

Acts as first contact for internal customers for transcactional activites.

Ensures close collaboration, availibility during planning and forecasting phases.

Guarantees service delivery in time and quality according to defined processes.

Makes sure that all legal matters are delivered in time and quality and triggers escalation if necessary.





Your profile