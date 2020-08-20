Business Product Owner (w/m/d) bei kyp.ai GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

We’re looking for a...

Business Product Owner (w/m/d)

We are a well financed start-up with senior founders solving a problem of process and automation discovery we experienced in our daily consulting work. Our clients are big corporate companies that want to significantly improve transparency on their own processes. We are using state of the art technologies including artificial intelligence to show results and solutions not known in the industry until now. Our motivated team is constantly growing and we are looking for people joining our success story with a hands-on mentality and willingness to take over responsibility in the beautiful city of Cologne and Katowice.





Your Tasks:

Driving the project from a business perspective - from end-user to requirements

Defining and prioritizing features for implementation

Creating and proving user stories

Manage implementation gap (user stories vs. implemented features)

Interpret feedback from implementations and loop into development roadmap





Your Profil:

University degree in business related studies

Experience in Scrum / Agile way of working (certifications welcome)

Business Process Management, Workflow & Process Mining experience is an advantage (not compulsory)

Challenger profile, setting priorities for development

Good technical understanding - being able to bridge business ideas to developers





We offer:

Real impact in creating a new system

Being a part of a strong team with a professional approach which shares the knowledge and solves problems together

An office in the beautiful city of Cologne

Start-up flair paired with professional group experience

If you are interested in joining our team, please send your CV/Resume and use the title “Business Product Owner” - your contact person will be Marta.