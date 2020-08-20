Business Product Owner (w/m/d) bei kyp.ai GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Begriffe
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Business Product Owner (w/m/d)

kyp.ai GmbH
Köln, temporarily remote
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

We’re looking for a...

Business Product Owner (w/m/d)

We are a well financed start-up with senior founders solving a problem of process and automation discovery we experienced in our daily consulting work. Our clients are big corporate companies that want to significantly improve transparency on their own processes. We are using state of the art technologies including artificial intelligence to show results and solutions not known in the industry until now. Our motivated team is constantly growing and we are looking for people joining our success story with a hands-on mentality and willingness to take over responsibility in the beautiful city of Cologne and Katowice.

Your Tasks:

  • Driving the project from a business perspective - from end-user to requirements
  • Defining and prioritizing features for implementation
  • Creating and proving user stories
  • Manage implementation gap (user stories vs. implemented features)
  • Interpret feedback from implementations and loop into development roadmap

Your Profil:

  • University degree in business related studies
  • Experience in Scrum / Agile way of working (certifications welcome)
  • Business Process Management, Workflow & Process Mining experience is an advantage (not compulsory)
  • Challenger profile, setting priorities for development
  • Good technical understanding - being able to bridge business ideas to developers

We offer:

  • Real impact in creating a new system
  • Being a part of a strong team with a professional approach which shares the knowledge and solves problems together
  • An office in the beautiful city of Cologne
  • Start-up flair paired with professional group experience

If you are interested in joining our team, please send your CV/Resume and use the title “Business Product Owner” - your contact person will be Marta.

Curious? Find out more on our website.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
http://www.kyp.ai
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
kyp.ai GmbH
Business Product Owner (w/m/d) bei kyp.ai GmbH
kyp.ai GmbH
place

Köln

BakeNight
Co-Founder (m/f/d) bei BakeNight
BakeNight
place

Berlin

DrSmile
Venture Development Manager (m/f/d) bei DrSmile
DrSmile
place

Berlin

Pinguin AG
Talent Manager (m/f/d) bei Pinguin AG
Pinguin AG
place

Berlin

Zenjob GmbH
Senior Product Manager (m/f/d) bei Zenjob GmbH
Zenjob GmbH
place

Berlin