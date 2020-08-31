Head of Product (m/f/d) bei kyp.ai GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
Head of Product (m/f/d)
kyp.ai GmbH
Cologne
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020
We are a well-financed start-up with senior founders solving a problem of process and automation discovery for global corporate companies.
Our motivated team is constantly growing, and we are looking for people joining our success story with a hands-on mentality and willingness to take over responsibility in the beautiful city of Cologne and Katowice.
Your tasks
- Take responsibility for the project from a business perspective and drive the implementation process
- Define and prioritize features for implementation
- Create and prove user stories
- Manage implementation gap (user stories vs. implemented features)
- Steer and own the product with constant founder sparring
Your profile
- Experience in Scrum / Agile way of working (certifications welcome)
- Strong product experience preferable for B2B native app products
- Challenger profile, setting priorities for development
- Good technical understanding - being able to bridge business ideas to developers
- Business Process Management, Process Mining and RPA & AI automation experience is an advantage (not compulsory)
We offer
- Join a strong, fast growing multinational team with a professional approach, sharing knowledge and cracking exciting problems together
- State-of-the-art working environment, lots of data to work with and colleagues enjoying to do so together with you
- Start-up flair paired with professional group experience
- Direct participation in the company growth story
If you are interested in joining our team, please send your CV/Resume and use the title “Head of Product” - your contact person will be Marta.
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
