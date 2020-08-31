Head of Product (m/f/d) bei kyp.ai GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Begriffe
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Head of Product (m/f/d)

kyp.ai GmbH
Cologne
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

We are a well-financed start-up with senior founders solving a problem of process and automation discovery for global corporate companies.

Our motivated team is constantly growing, and we are looking for people joining our success story with a hands-on mentality and willingness to take over responsibility in the beautiful city of Cologne and Katowice.

Your tasks

  • Take responsibility for the project from a business perspective and drive the implementation process
  • Define and prioritize features for implementation
  • Create and prove user stories
  • Manage implementation gap (user stories vs. implemented features)
  • Steer and own the product with constant founder sparring

Your profile

  • Experience in Scrum / Agile way of working (certifications welcome)
  • Strong product experience preferable for B2B native app products
  • Challenger profile, setting priorities for development
  • Good technical understanding - being able to bridge business ideas to developers
  • Business Process Management, Process Mining and RPA & AI automation experience is an advantage (not compulsory)

We offer

  • Join a strong, fast growing multinational team with a professional approach, sharing knowledge and cracking exciting problems together
  • State-of-the-art working environment, lots of data to work with and colleagues enjoying to do so together with you
  • Start-up flair paired with professional group experience
  • Direct participation in the company growth story

If you are interested in joining our team, please send your CV/Resume and use the title “Head of Product” - your contact person will be Marta.

    Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
    http://www.kyp.ai
    Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
    Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
    Stellenanzeige
    Kontaktinformationen
    Ähnliche Stellen
    kyp.ai GmbH
    Head of Product (m/f/d) bei kyp.ai GmbH
    kyp.ai GmbH
    place

    Köln

    Comatch
    Senior Product Manager (m/w/d) - Digital bei Comatch
    Comatch
    place

    Berlin

    QUIN Technologies GmbH
    Head of Marketing & Growth (m/f/d) bei QUIN Technologies GmbH
    QUIN Technologies GmbH
    place

    Berlin

    Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
    Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - B2B bei Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
    Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
    place

    Berlin

    On AG
    Salesforce Engineer (m/f/d) bei On AG
    On AG
    place

    Berlin