Head of Product (m/f/d) bei kyp.ai GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

We are a well-financed start-up with senior founders solving a problem of process and automation discovery for global corporate companies.

Our motivated team is constantly growing, and we are looking for people joining our success story with a hands-on mentality and willingness to take over responsibility in the beautiful city of Cologne and Katowice.





Your tasks

Take responsibility for the project from a business perspective and drive the implementation process

Define and prioritize features for implementation

Create and prove user stories

Manage implementation gap (user stories vs. implemented features)

Steer and own the product with constant founder sparring





Your profile

Experience in Scrum / Agile way of working (certifications welcome)

Strong product experience preferable for B2B native app products

Challenger profile, setting priorities for development

Good technical understanding - being able to bridge business ideas to developers

Business Process Management, Process Mining and RPA & AI automation experience is an advantage (not compulsory)





We offer

Join a strong, fast growing multinational team with a professional approach, sharing knowledge and cracking exciting problems together

State-of-the-art working environment, lots of data to work with and colleagues enjoying to do so together with you

Start-up flair paired with professional group experience

Direct participation in the company growth story





If you are interested in joining our team, please send your CV/Resume and use the title “Head of Product” - your contact person will be Marta.