Product Manager (m/f/d) bei Laserhub GmbH

At Laserhub, we have metal running through our veins, and with our procurement platform for metal parts we are leading the very traditional sheet metal industry into the glorious age of full digitalization. At laserhub.com, end customers and metal parts manufacturers come together via a lean, digital process. Instead of spending many days or weeks on a single order, everyone can work with unprecedented efficiency, fulfilling their demands just in a few days and for multiple orders. Since 2017, our team of experts has demonstrated that our concept is well received by the market – now we want to play a big part in making the entire metalworking industry digital. In order to achieve our goal, we are looking for an excellent employee for our Product team as Product Manager (m/f/d).

In this position, you are the leader and end-to-end owner of one of our product segments and dedicated to drive its profitable growth. You are the product, customer, and market expert for the rest of the organization inside your scope. You are responsible for shaping and executing the product vision, strategy, and roadmap delivery, in balance with guiding the team and achieving the financial and customer satisfaction goals.







Manage with a high scale of freedom the product life-cycle, encompassing discovery, ideation, prioritization, delivery, and follow-through.

Determine and prioritize the right initiatives by understanding customer pain points, market trends, and competitive activity, aiming to drive relevant KPIs.

Define requirements, write/communicate effective user stories, and manage your scope roadmap.

Work together with a cross functional team to deliver new features or improvements, to correct defects, and to promote an outstanding customer experience.

Engage with customers through multiple channels and serve as the customer voice inside the firm.

Monitor product performance to confirm that results meet specified requirements and objectives.

Liaise with Marketing, Sales, and Ops to guarantee that the best initiatives are being built and alignment is gained across teams. Ensure the organization is prepared for successful launches.





2+ years of experience in software Product Management and web technologies.

Strong written and verbal communication skills in German and English.

Customer-centric, analytical and curious. You challenge the status quo every day.

Able to interact with internal and external customers and execute multiple tasks simultaneously.

Feel comfortable with a fast paced and entrepreneurial environment.





A one-time opportunity to help build an exciting B2B business model with scaling potential.

We believe in fairness, transparency and helpfulness in everyday work.

Your personal development is important to us, therefore we promote the internal transfer of knowledge and strengthen your “zone of genius”.

All our employees hold company shares in Laserhub.

You can arrange your working day according to your needs with flexible working hours, home office days, and the No-Meeting-Wednesday.





