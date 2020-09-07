Senior Backend Developer (m/f/d) JavaScript bei Laserhub GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

At Laserhub, we have metal running through our veins, and with our procurement platform for metal parts we are leading the very traditional sheet metal industry into the glorious age of full digitalization. With Laserhub, end customers and metal parts manufacturers come together via a lean, digital process. Instead of spending many days or weeks on a single order, everyone can work with unprecedented efficiency, fulfilling their demands just in a few days and for multiple orders. Since 2017, our team of experts has demonstrated that our concept is well received by the market – now we want to play a big part in making the entire metalworking industry digital. To achieve our goals, we are looking for an excellent employee for our engineering team as Senior Backend Developer (m/f/x) JavaScript

In this position, you will work in our B2B commerce squad, focusing on our customers’ real-time quoting engine for 2D/3D CAD models, pricing algorithm, e-commerce services and further growth hacks.





Tasks

Build something lasting for a decade, changing an industry’s way of working

Love to use the variety of tools out there to actually improve architecture and code base every day

Work with or integrate new leading-edge technologies keeps you motivated

Scale and run a platform to enable a multi-billion business together with an exceptional team

Empower yourself, engage with your team, get better every day





Requirements

5+ years of experience as freelancer or full-time employee You were at least once responsible for a medium/large scale backend application

You love patterns and complex challenges, you know how to evaluate solutions and how to choose the right one based on experience and clever decision making

You know how to handle and scale a cloud tech stack: Node.js, Mongo/MySQL, AWS (S3, SQS, RDS, etc.), Heroku, Docker, ElasticSearch, Sequelize ORM, InversifyJS

You love if everything is automated - as much as we do (Terraform, Gitlab CI/CD, Cypress Tests among others)

You can work on your own, but you love to share your knowledge and work with the team





Benefits

A one-time opportunity to help build an exciting B2B business model with scaling potential

We believe in fairness, transparency and helpfulness in everyday work

Your personal development is important to us, therefore we promote the internal transfer of knowledge and strengthen your “zone of genius"

All our employees hold company shares in Laserhub

You can arrange your working day according to your needs with flexible working hours, home office days, and the No-Meeting-Wednesday





What will happen in the first 3 months at Laserhub

You will join our B2B commerce squad working at the core of our business

We make sure, that you will deploy your first commit at least in the first week

After 4 weeks, you made an impact to our quoting engine and understand why customers love it

By then, we will hand-over dedicated responsibilities (ownership of components/services, release management, etc.)

After 3 months, you impressed us with performance improvements that customers benefit from every day

Along the way, you will be onboarded by a buddy, guided by your team lead and mentored by our chapter leads

Early on, you understood why we are so proud of our culture - so you will embrace it

Location: Stuttgart or Remote | Starting date: Immediately