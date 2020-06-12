Events & Community Manager (m/f/d) bei Le Wagon

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

Le Wagon is a coding bootcamp that brings technical skills to creative people. Founded in Paris in 2014, we now have campuses in 40 cities around the world, including London, Paris, Melbourne, Rio, Bali and more! We have been voted no#1 coding bootcamp worldwide on SwitchUp and CourseReport with over 7500 alumni.



Our Munich office is now on the hunt for a Events & Community Manager to join our team. We are looking for a highly organised and sociable person, to create a 5-star experience for everyone in the batch, bring in high-quality students, and run awesome events for the Munich startup community and alumni!





Your Responsibilities

Be the face of the brand during internal events (open days, workshops, talks) & external events (tech conferences)

Enable students to liaise and create interactions through an events programme (ice-breaking, team-building, …)

Source speakers & organize Le Wagon talks to connect students with positive role models - top talents and entrepreneurs

Build and develop a qualified and engaged community of teachers and teaching assistants for our courses & workshops

Create, organize & promote workshops to attract potential applicants

Create engaging content highlighting alumni stories & batch life (blogposts, Instagram posts & stories, tweets)

Engage with your local community on social media

Send out event & content newsletters

Create and source LW goodies for each batch (t-shirts, etc.)

About you

You are fluent in English and fluent in German

You are outgoing and highly sociable, and are constantly interested in the progress and happiness of every one of our students

You have a good understanding on how to run events

You thrive on communication, both written and verbal. You are at your most happy at a party, and enjoy talking to anyone and everyone

You have experience in organising events and talks

You are approachable and you love helping people

You are a natural, enthusiastic networker, and have a talent for public speaking

You are passionate about technology, education and entrepreneurship, and ideally have an existing network on the Munich tech scene

You enjoy working in a small team with a degree of independence





Experience

2+ years of experience in a community or events position with good experience of organising and marketing events (talks, workshops, social)







Compensation

~€34K per year (dependent on experience)

Yearly retreat with 150+ employees from Le Wagon around the workld - previously Lisbon, Essaouira and Bordeaux

Travel to London and Paris on occassions throughout the year

Possibility to work remotely sometimes





Application process