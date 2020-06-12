Events & Community Manager (m/f/d) bei Le Wagon

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
Events & Community Manager (m/f/d)

Le Wagon
Munich
34000 EUR jährlich
  • Vollzeit
  • Berufseinsteiger
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

Le Wagon is a coding bootcamp that brings technical skills to creative people. Founded in Paris in 2014, we now have campuses in 40 cities around the world, including London, Paris, Melbourne, Rio, Bali and more! We have been voted no#1 coding bootcamp worldwide on SwitchUp and CourseReport with over 7500 alumni.

Our Munich office is now on the hunt for a Events & Community Manager to join our team. We are looking for a highly organised and sociable person, to create a 5-star experience for everyone in the batch, bring in high-quality students, and run awesome events for the Munich startup community and alumni!


Your Responsibilities

  • Be the face of the brand during internal events (open days, workshops, talks) & external events (tech conferences)
  • Enable students to liaise and create interactions through an events programme (ice-breaking, team-building, …)
  • Source speakers & organize Le Wagon talks to connect students with positive role models - top talents and entrepreneurs
  • Build and develop a qualified and engaged community of teachers and teaching assistants for our courses & workshops
  • Create, organize & promote workshops to attract potential applicants
  • Create engaging content highlighting alumni stories & batch life (blogposts, Instagram posts & stories, tweets)
  • Engage with your local community on social media
  • Send out event & content newsletters
  • Create and source LW goodies for each batch (t-shirts, etc.)

About you

  • You are fluent in English and fluent in German
  • You are outgoing and highly sociable, and are constantly interested in the progress and happiness of every one of our students
  • You have a good understanding on how to run events
  • You thrive on communication, both written and verbal. You are at your most happy at a party, and enjoy talking to anyone and everyone
  • You have experience in organising events and talks
  • You are approachable and you love helping people
  • You are a natural, enthusiastic networker, and have a talent for public speaking
  • You are passionate about technology, education and entrepreneurship, and ideally have an existing network on the Munich tech scene
  • You enjoy working in a small team with a degree of independence

Experience

2+ years of experience in a community or events position with good experience of organising and marketing events (talks, workshops, social)


Compensation

  • ~€34K per year (dependent on experience)
  • Yearly retreat with 150+ employees from Le Wagon around the workld - previously Lisbon, Essaouira and Bordeaux
  • Travel to London and Paris on occassions throughout the year
  • Possibility to work remotely sometimes

Application process

  • Video interview with Rich, Country Manager of Germany
  • Video interview with Dion, Munich Manager and Nim, Germany Marketing Manager
  • Video interviewwith Reb, CMO
  • 1/2 day spent working at Le Wagon office in Munich
