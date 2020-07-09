Java Script Developer as Technology Evangelist (m/f/d) - Blockchain Development Studio bei Lightcurve GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
Java Script Developer as Technology Evangelist (m/f/d) - Blockchain Development Studio

Lightcurve GmbH
Berlin
  Vollzeit
  Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

About us

Welcome to Lightcurve, Berlin’s biggest blockchain studio! In close cooperation with the Lisk Foundation based in Switzerland we are developing a platform by developers for developers to fulfil our mission - to make blockchain technology accessible. We are hard-working and fun-loving, always on the search for the most outstanding colleagues to push the boundaries of blockchain technology together. You can find more information about our products on www.lisk.io and GitHub.

We are looking for a Technology Evangelist with a background in development, business development and public speaking who can help the Lisk project build relationships with our incredible developer community, drive adoption and further community engagement.

Responsibilities

  • Develop proof of concept blockchain applications with the Lisk SDK
  • Manage the Lisk Bug Bounty and Lisk Builders program
  • Maintain a technical social media presence and answer technical questions from the Lisk community
  • Hold presentations, workshops, demos and discussions to drive awareness and adoption of Lisk

Requirements

  • Fluent in English, verbally and in writing
  • Advanced knowledge of JavaScript
  • Good knowledge of React
  • Confident in public speaking

Benefits

At Lightcurve, you find a wide range of benefits: an international and welcoming team, dynamic work environment, relocation package, modern office space in the centre of Berlin, regular team events, top-of-the-line equipment and personal development plans.

Lightcurve GmbH
Eichhornstraße 3
10785 Berlin

Lothar Skorupka
0160/95115435
https://lightcurve.io/
