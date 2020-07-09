Java Script Developer as Technology Evangelist (m/f/d) - Blockchain Development Studio bei Lightcurve GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

About us

Welcome to Lightcurve, Berlin’s biggest blockchain studio! In close cooperation with the Lisk Foundation based in Switzerland we are developing a platform by developers for developers to fulfil our mission - to make blockchain technology accessible. We are hard-working and fun-loving, always on the search for the most outstanding colleagues to push the boundaries of blockchain technology together. You can find more information about our products on www.lisk.io and GitHub.

We are looking for a Technology Evangelist with a background in development, business development and public speaking who can help the Lisk project build relationships with our incredible developer community, drive adoption and further community engagement.





Responsibilities

Develop proof of concept blockchain applications with the Lisk SDK

Manage the Lisk Bug Bounty and Lisk Builders program

Maintain a technical social media presence and answer technical questions from the Lisk community

Hold presentations, workshops, demos and discussions to drive awareness and adoption of Lisk





Requirements

Fluent in English, verbally and in writing

Advanced knowledge of JavaScript

Good knowledge of React

Confident in public speaking





Benefits

At Lightcurve, you find a wide range of benefits: an international and welcoming team, dynamic work environment, relocation package, modern office space in the centre of Berlin, regular team events, top-of-the-line equipment and personal development plans.

Lightcurve GmbH

Eichhornstraße 3

10785 Berlin