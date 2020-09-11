Product Owner (m/f/d) bei Loudly GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Begriffe
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Product Owner (m/f/d)

Loudly GmbH
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

Loudly GmbH is looking for an experienced Product Owner to join our agile and remote teams. We are the company behind Music Maker JAM, the #1 music creation app!

Tasks

If you want to create amazing user experiences for millions of creators around the world, then this is the right job for you. You will work closely with a highly competent team in an agile and remote environment to design and build a highly unique production music service with a crossover to music customization and artificial intelligence. Your role is to lead a team of web and mobile developers & collaborate with UX & Creative to grow the success of a yet unreleased music licensing service for the demanding creator market. You develop ideas & prototypes, maintain a strong vision and execute with a team of professionals. Apply now, if you love music and like to build an entertainment product in a responsible role!

Requirements

We assume that you have several years of relevant professional experience as a producer for apps. You are familiar with agile and have a track record of at least two released apps that you worked on from start to finish.

  • Creation of a product vision and maintain it through different phases
  • Identify opportunities, analytical decision making and effective problem solving
  • Utilize data sources to derive insights from data analyses to support your hypothesis
  • Lead a cross-functional team of engineers and designers to reach team goals
  • Organize & moderate agile meetings like plannings, refinements, reviews and retros
  • Versed in common agile tools and frameworks like Jira and Confluence
  • Own the execution for writing specs, collaborating with stakeholders, managing project execution, drafting roadmaps and defining feature roll-out strategies

Your profile

  • 2-4 years of experience in product management
  • Direct experience in building apps, from feature definition to deploymentKnowledge of mobile marketing, re-engagement strategies
  • Ability to formulate clear hypotheses and derive actionable insights from data
  • Experienced in working in agile environments like Scrum or Kanban
  • A storyteller, communicate concepts and ideas to stakeholders, including oral and written presentations, proposals, specifications and reports
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
https://www.loudly.com/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
Loudly GmbH
Product Owner (m/f/d) bei Loudly GmbH
Loudly GmbH
place

Berlin

Belfry Medical GmbH (Subsidiary of Sanity Group GmbH)
Senior Product Manager (m/f/d) bei Belfry Medical GmbH (Subsidiary of Sanity Group GmbH)
Belfry Medical GmbH (Subsidiary of Sanity Group GmbH)
place

Berlin

On AG
Director of Engineering (m/f/d) - eCommerce bei On AG
On AG
place

Berlin

kyp.ai GmbH
Head of Product (m/f/d) bei kyp.ai GmbH
kyp.ai GmbH
place

Köln

Chemovator GmbH
Incubation Operations Manager (m/f/d) - Communication & Marketing bei Chemovator GmbH
Chemovator GmbH
place

Mannheim

Online bewerben