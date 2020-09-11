Product Owner (m/f/d) bei Loudly GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

Loudly GmbH is looking for an experienced Product Owner to join our agile and remote teams. We are the company behind Music Maker JAM, the #1 music creation app!





Tasks

If you want to create amazing user experiences for millions of creators around the world, then this is the right job for you. You will work closely with a highly competent team in an agile and remote environment to design and build a highly unique production music service with a crossover to music customization and artificial intelligence. Your role is to lead a team of web and mobile developers & collaborate with UX & Creative to grow the success of a yet unreleased music licensing service for the demanding creator market. You develop ideas & prototypes, maintain a strong vision and execute with a team of professionals. Apply now, if you love music and like to build an entertainment product in a responsible role!





Requirements

We assume that you have several years of relevant professional experience as a producer for apps. You are familiar with agile and have a track record of at least two released apps that you worked on from start to finish.

Creation of a product vision and maintain it through different phases

Identify opportunities, analytical decision making and effective problem solving

Utilize data sources to derive insights from data analyses to support your hypothesis

Lead a cross-functional team of engineers and designers to reach team goals

Organize & moderate agile meetings like plannings, refinements, reviews and retros

Versed in common agile tools and frameworks like Jira and Confluence

Own the execution for writing specs, collaborating with stakeholders, managing project execution, drafting roadmaps and defining feature roll-out strategies





Your profile