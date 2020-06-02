Technical Project Manager (m/w/d) bei Lucid. Berlin GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

Lucid. Studio is based in Berlin and partners with organizations invested in our planet’s future. We design digital processes and mediums that enable intricate challenges to be solved with lasting impact. From digital strategy and concept development to delivery, we work in close collaboration with our clients to provide insight and guidance at each stage of the journey.

Our digital unit consults on complex digital strategies and processes, develops cross-platform mobile and web applications based mainly on Drupal 8 and manages dedicated servers for our clients

We are looking for a talented, organized, detail-oriented person with a strong technical focus. As a Technical Project Administrator, you will assist in coordinating the technical implementation, interact with project team members and clients, coordinate with developers, designers, and manage client requests. You will also research and write short briefs on project-related or general company-related topics and manage testing and deployment workflows together with the project team and clients.



This is initially a part-time opportunity with the potential for a motivated person on Project Management to become a full-time Project Manager.

Must have knowledge:

English and German language skills: C2

Work independently as well as in a team

Strong communication skills



Minimum 2 years experience in:

managing and supporting digital projects

handling of content management systems, Drupal strongly preferred

managing international clients

Helpful skills:

ability to explain technical solutions to non-developers

further languages



Application:

please, send your application and CV to jobs@lucid.berlin

30 min application talk with our CEO and Technical Managers

Benefits:

Just working for the planet's and people's future

Home office regulation in place

Employee-bonus on annual profit

Awesome team

We are looking forward to running awesome projects with you!