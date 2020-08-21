Technical Entrepreneur in Residence bei mediawaves services GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

WE ARE

a tech company based in Cologne, Germany. We develop and operate Timelines.io and other B2C platforms and services focused on eHealth and real estate.

FACTS

• Technical Entrepreneur in Residence

• Full-time or part-time

• Remote-first company

• Starting from now





YOUR PROFILE

• Entrepreneurial mindset

• Full stack tech skills

• Fluent english skills

• Bachelor / Master degree in CS / Business /…

• Self-motivated, curious and organized





YOUR TASKS

• Operation of different tech products

• Frontend development (React / React Native)

• Backend development (AWS / Node.js)

• Business growth

• Strategic planning





WE OFFER

• High autonomy at work

• Competitive salary

• Great learning experience

• High-quality equipment