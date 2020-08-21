Technical Entrepreneur in Residence bei mediawaves services GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
Technical Entrepreneur in Residence
mediawaves services GmbH
Cologne
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020
WE ARE
a tech company based in Cologne, Germany. We develop and operate Timelines.io and other B2C platforms and services focused on eHealth and real estate.
FACTS
• Technical Entrepreneur in Residence
• Full-time or part-time
• Remote-first company
• Starting from now
YOUR PROFILE
• Entrepreneurial mindset
• Full stack tech skills
• Fluent english skills
• Bachelor / Master degree in CS / Business /…
• Self-motivated, curious and organized
YOUR TASKS
• Operation of different tech products
• Frontend development (React / React Native)
• Backend development (AWS / Node.js)
• Business growth
• Strategic planning
WE OFFER
• High autonomy at work
• Competitive salary
• Great learning experience
• High-quality equipment
Fabian Jager
0221-25905-444
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
