Technical Entrepreneur in Residence bei mediawaves services GmbH

Technical Entrepreneur in Residence

mediawaves services GmbH
Cologne
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

WE ARE
a tech company based in Cologne, Germany. We develop and operate Timelines.io and other B2C platforms and services focused on eHealth and real estate.

FACTS
• Technical Entrepreneur in Residence
• Full-time or part-time
• Remote-first company
• Starting from now


YOUR PROFILE
• Entrepreneurial mindset
• Full stack tech skills
• Fluent english skills
• Bachelor / Master degree in CS / Business /…
• Self-motivated, curious and organized

YOUR TASKS
• Operation of different tech products
• Frontend development (React / React Native)
• Backend development (AWS / Node.js)
• Business growth
• Strategic planning


WE OFFER
• High autonomy at work
• Competitive salary
• Great learning experience
• High-quality equipment

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Fabian Jager
0221-25905-444
https://timelines.io/jobs
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
