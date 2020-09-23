Digital Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Metals Hub GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

We are transforming the way metals are bought and sold! At Metalshub we are building the commodity trading marketplace of the future and we are taking a $150 Billion+ metals market to the digital age. Just 2 years after our launch, we have proven that the industry is more than ready for this change. We have attracted more than 900 companies and concluded over €200m of transactions. Our team is highly experienced consisting of former metals & mining executives and top management consultants and backed by a group of successful business angels and VCs. We are growing – and we are looking for a passionate marketing expert to grow with us!





Your mission

Take responsibility for the holistic marketing activities of Metalshub including social media marketing, performance marketing, content marketing as well as events

Generate and manage demand for our b2b marketplace

Create, implement and measure data driven online and social media marketing strategies

Attract potential customers and increase conversion potential along their customer journey

Establish a funnel in order to boost our sales activities and generate new leads

Manage cooperation with relevant media and support us in terms of PR







Your skillset

2+ years experience in the field of data driven b2b online marketing

Affinity for numbers, performance- and KPI-oriented thinking

Motivation to get things done, learn fast and aim to grow professionally every day

High ambition and commitment to take ownership

Affinity for entrepreneurial and startup environment

Fluent in English as well as in German (spoken and written)

Experience in the metals industry or with marketplaces is a plus







Our promise

An exciting and involving role with a big impact on shaping the future of the metals industry

Talented and highly experienced colleagues from around the world

Experience a steep learning curve through intense autonomy and training possibilities

Competitive compensation, flexible working hours and the possibility of working from home

Highly enjoyable culture and regular team events

Working with our latest standard tech stack







Contact

Excited? We are looking forward to hearing from you!