Digital Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Metals Hub GmbH

Digital Marketing Manager (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
About us
We are transforming the way metals are bought and sold! At Metalshub we are building the commodity trading marketplace of the future and we are taking a $150 Billion+ metals market to the digital age. Just 2 years after our launch, we have proven that the industry is more than ready for this change. We have attracted more than 900 companies and concluded over €200m of transactions. Our team is highly experienced consisting of former metals & mining executives and top management consultants and backed by a group of successful business angels and VCs. We are growing – and we are looking for a passionate marketing expert to grow with us!
Your mission
- Take responsibility for the holistic marketing activities of Metalshub including social media marketing, performance marketing, content marketing as well as events
- Generate and manage demand for our b2b marketplace
- Create, implement and measure data driven online and social media marketing strategies
- Attract potential customers and increase conversion potential along their customer journey
- Establish a funnel in order to boost our sales activities and generate new leads
- Manage cooperation with relevant media and support us in terms of PR
Your skillset
- 2+ years experience in the field of data driven b2b online marketing
- Affinity for numbers, performance- and KPI-oriented thinking
- Motivation to get things done, learn fast and aim to grow professionally every day
- High ambition and commitment to take ownership
- Affinity for entrepreneurial and startup environment
- Fluent in English as well as in German (spoken and written)
- Experience in the metals industry or with marketplaces is a plus
Our promise
- An exciting and involving role with a big impact on shaping the future of the metals industry
- Talented and highly experienced colleagues from around the world
- Experience a steep learning curve through intense autonomy and training possibilities
- Competitive compensation, flexible working hours and the possibility of working from home
- Highly enjoyable culture and regular team events
- Working with our latest standard tech stack
Contact
Excited? We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Mannheim