Digital Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Metals Hub GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI Guide
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Begriffe
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Digital Marketing Manager (m/f/d)

Metals Hub GmbH
Düsseldorf
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

We are transforming the way metals are bought and sold! At Metalshub we are building the commodity trading marketplace of the future and we are taking a $150 Billion+ metals market to the digital age. Just 2 years after our launch, we have proven that the industry is more than ready for this change. We have attracted more than 900 companies and concluded over €200m of transactions. Our team is highly experienced consisting of former metals & mining executives and top management consultants and backed by a group of successful business angels and VCs. We are growing – and we are looking for a passionate marketing expert to grow with us!

Your mission

  • Take responsibility for the holistic marketing activities of Metalshub including social media marketing, performance marketing, content marketing as well as events
  • Generate and manage demand for our b2b marketplace
  • Create, implement and measure data driven online and social media marketing strategies
  • Attract potential customers and increase conversion potential along their customer journey
  • Establish a funnel in order to boost our sales activities and generate new leads
  • Manage cooperation with relevant media and support us in terms of PR



Your skillset

  • 2+ years experience in the field of data driven b2b online marketing
  • Affinity for numbers, performance- and KPI-oriented thinking
  • Motivation to get things done, learn fast and aim to grow professionally every day
  • High ambition and commitment to take ownership
  • Affinity for entrepreneurial and startup environment
  • Fluent in English as well as in German (spoken and written)
  • Experience in the metals industry or with marketplaces is a plus



Our promise

  • An exciting and involving role with a big impact on shaping the future of the metals industry
  • Talented and highly experienced colleagues from around the world
  • Experience a steep learning curve through intense autonomy and training possibilities
  • Competitive compensation, flexible working hours and the possibility of working from home
  • Highly enjoyable culture and regular team events
  • Working with our latest standard tech stack



Contact

Excited? We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
https://t.gohiring.com/h/9740749fa245b6d3934222593d6b45a12abca856a45bf1e76f820d96e513213a
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
Metals Hub GmbH
Digital Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Metals Hub GmbH
Metals Hub GmbH
place

Düsseldorf

Chemovator GmbH
Incubation Operations Manager (m/f/d) - Communication & Marketing bei Chemovator GmbH
Chemovator GmbH
place

Mannheim

Kontist GmbH
Performance Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Kontist GmbH
Kontist GmbH
place

Berlin

Sanity Group GmbH
Onsite Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Sanity Group GmbH
Sanity Group GmbH
place

Berlin

e-bot7 GmbH
Digital Campaign Manager (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH
e-bot7 GmbH
place

München

Online bewerben