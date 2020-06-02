Full Stack NLP Developer (m/f/d) bei mine&make GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
Full Stack NLP Developer (m/f/d)

mine&make GmbH
Stuttgart
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

Startup | Mechanical Engineering | Data Science - mine&make is a tech startup. We redesign mechanical components to increase their market potential. By leveraging Data Science. We work with the suppliers of mechanical components to the automotive and mechanical engineering industries.

Tasks

  • Responsible for mine&make’s data analytics, back-end and front-end
  • Development of mine&make’s Data Miner and Analytics Platform
  • Deployment and integration of NLP modules, visualization tools, user interfaces and databases
  • Responsible for the IT infrastructure
  • Supervision of freelancers and students

Requirements

  • Successfully completed studies in computer science, data science or applied natural sciences
  • Full-stack developer
  • Python
  • Fluent in spoken and written business English, good German language skills

What you should bring along

  • Strong knowhow in data analytics with focus on NLP / Text Mining
  • Experience with the NLP resources and their deployment
  • Basic understanding of mechanical engineering
  • Good understanding of the industrial challenges
  • Self-driven, structured, and pragmatic
  • Open and pro-active communication

Benefits

  • The development of the latest data analytics tools
  • The building of a tech startup
  • Exciting challenges at the interface of data analytics, product development and industrial marketing
  • Open, highly motivated, and very experienced people who live entrepreneurship

You are curious about this position? Apply and let us know why. We are looking forward.

http://mineandmake.com/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
