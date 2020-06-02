Full Stack NLP Developer (m/f/d) bei mine&make GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

Startup | Mechanical Engineering | Data Science - mine&make is a tech startup. We redesign mechanical components to increase their market potential. By leveraging Data Science. We work with the suppliers of mechanical components to the automotive and mechanical engineering industries.





Tasks

Responsible for mine&make’s data analytics, back-end and front-end

Development of mine&make’s Data Miner and Analytics Platform

Deployment and integration of NLP modules, visualization tools, user interfaces and databases

Responsible for the IT infrastructure

Supervision of freelancers and students





Requirements

Successfully completed studies in computer science, data science or applied natural sciences

Full-stack developer

Python

Fluent in spoken and written business English, good German language skills





What you should bring along

Strong knowhow in data analytics with focus on NLP / Text Mining

Experience with the NLP resources and their deployment

Basic understanding of mechanical engineering

Good understanding of the industrial challenges

Self-driven, structured, and pragmatic

Open and pro-active communication





Benefits

The development of the latest data analytics tools

The building of a tech startup

Exciting challenges at the interface of data analytics, product development and industrial marketing

Open, highly motivated, and very experienced people who live entrepreneurship



You are curious about this position? Apply and let us know why. We are looking forward.