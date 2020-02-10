Internship New Technologies (m/f/d) bei Montblanc-Simplo GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
Internship New Technologies (m/f/d)
- Vollzeit
About us
Montblanc is a manufacturer of exclusive products including watches, jewellery, writing instruments and leather goods which reflect our high demands with respect to culture, quality, design, tradition and craftsmanship. Montblanc is present all around the world with more than 25 subsidiaries and 600 boutiques.
“What I find particularly interesting about this internship is the unique working environment: the New Tech team works a bit like a start-up, but is supported by the strong Montblanc brand. The tasks are always interesting and vary depending on the current projects you are working on, on which you can have a real influence, as you will be able to work independently and with a lot of responsibility. You will learn a lot about the latest technologies and their implementation in luxury products. And of course you can test all the products you work on! Last but not least, you will work with a great team that will always be happy to help you.” (Louise – former New Technologies intern)
How will you leave your mark?
- As an active member of the team you support us with the development of business models along existing and emerging market trends
- You create new ideas, concepts and use cases together with your team members
- Furthermore you support us within our project management and define parts of a product
- You conduct market, competitor and growth analysis
How you will inspire us
- You are a student (m/f/d) in the field of Economics, Business Administration, Engineering or comparable or are in a gap year
- You have a strong affinity to technology, in particular to Internet of things and wearables
- In addition you are fluent in English and have a hands-on mentality
- You are an autonomous self-starter and team oriented with focus on creating output
How do we keep you smiling
- You have the possibility to implement your own ideas into existing procedures: With your proactive mindset you can introduce new suggestions to discussions
- International and diverse work place: We have over 30 different nationalities and 50 % + of our employees are female
- We have an open corporate culture with flat hierarchies in a dynamic environment within the luxury sector
- We offer various discounts in terms of traveling, hotels, fitness activities and a discounted public transport card (HVV-ProfiCard)
- At Montblanc we have flexible working hours and work 35 hours per week
- You can do a voluntary or mandatory internship which will be fairly remunerated
The internship starts as soon as possible and ideally lasts 6 months. Please indicate your earliest starting date when submitting your application.
We are looking forward to your application!
