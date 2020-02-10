Internship New Technologies (m/f/d) bei Montblanc-Simplo GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

About us

Montblanc is a manufacturer of exclusive products including watches, jewellery, writing instruments and leather goods which reflect our high demands with respect to culture, quality, design, tradition and craftsmanship. Montblanc is present all around the world with more than 25 subsidiaries and 600 boutiques.

“What I find particularly interesting about this internship is the unique working environment: the New Tech team works a bit like a start-up, but is supported by the strong Montblanc brand. The tasks are always interesting and vary depending on the current projects you are working on, on which you can have a real influence, as you will be able to work independently and with a lot of responsibility. You will learn a lot about the latest technologies and their implementation in luxury products. And of course you can test all the products you work on! Last but not least, you will work with a great team that will always be happy to help you.” (Louise – former New Technologies intern)







How will you leave your mark?

As an active member of the team you support us with the development of business models along existing and emerging market trends

You create new ideas, concepts and use cases together with your team members

Furthermore you support us within our project management and define parts of a product

You conduct market, competitor and growth analysis







How you will inspire us

You are a student (m/f/d) in the field of Economics, Business Administration, Engineering or comparable or are in a gap year

You have a strong affinity to technology, in particular to Internet of things and wearables

In addition you are fluent in English and have a hands-on mentality

You are an autonomous self-starter and team oriented with focus on creating output







How do we keep you smiling

You have the possibility to implement your own ideas into existing procedures: With your proactive mindset you can introduce new suggestions to discussions

International and diverse work place: We have over 30 different nationalities and 50 % + of our employees are female

We have an open corporate culture with flat hierarchies in a dynamic environment within the luxury sector

We offer various discounts in terms of traveling, hotels, fitness activities and a discounted public transport card (HVV-ProfiCard)

At Montblanc we have flexible working hours and work 35 hours per week

You can do a voluntary or mandatory internship which will be fairly remunerated







The internship starts as soon as possible and ideally lasts 6 months. Please indicate your earliest starting date when submitting your application.

We are looking forward to your application!



Montblanc Human Resources | Hellgrundweg 100 | 22525 Hamburg