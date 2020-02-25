Business Development & Sales Manager (m/f/d) for Dubai bei Motius GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

Motius is a research and development company with a unique organizational structure: we combine a solid core team (approximately 70 employees) with an interdisciplinary tech community (approximately 800 members) of software developers, engineers, designers and electrical engineers to build products and prototypes the latest technology areas (including AI, Blockchain, AR / VR and much more).



In addition to our headquarters in Munich and our office in Stuttgart, we have an office in Dubai, UAE, for 3 years now. There we plan and acquire R&D projects and push the digital transformation on site, especially in the areas of Smart City and Smart Mobility. As "Sales & Business Development Manager (m/f/d)" in Dubai you will be part of our dedicated team and you'll position us strategically in the innovation and research departments to establish Motius as the partner for New Tech.







YOUR PROFILE



2-7 years professional experience in sales, innovation management, business development, IT consulting, project management, design thinking or comparable

High technical affinity to digital trends & buzzwords, own product development experience with focus on web/app solutions is a plus

Good understanding of the market (IT consulting vs. software services vs. innovation consulting etc.)

Strong entrepreneurial thinking and intrinsic motivation to advance a young German engineering company

Strong communication skills in English, Arabic and German are a plus

Curiosity, enthusiasm, improvisation skills and start-up mindset





YOUR ROLE



Close support of our clients and development of new customer relationships

Business Development, i.e. project planning, proposal preparation, market research and analysis of potential cooperations, negotiation & conclusion of contracts

Think Tank: develop concrete solutions for vague customer problems and devise product concepts that are later built by our engineers in Munich

Pitching of motius and networking at relevant events, fairs, conferences

Close cooperation with the development team in Munich







OUR OFFER



Fulltime employment in Dubai and regular visits in our headquarter in Munich (with relocation and visa support)

Competitive salary including a personal and a company-wide bonus system as well as participation in sales

4h/week reserved for personal development and learning new technologies including budgets

Unique and inspiring company culture with a lot of smart engineers from different backgrounds (e.g. App developers, Embedded system engineers, Mechanical engineers, Computer Vision researchers etc.) from over 15 different countries

Direct impact on the innovation cycles of our customers (new products of the future)

Enjoying constant change of topics and technologies across all industries

Pushing and realizing the topics that you're interested in and using Motius as a machine for that

We are looking forward to receiving your application with CV, motivation letter, possible start date and salary expectation.

