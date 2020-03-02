Head of Software Engineering Projects (m/f/d) bei Motius GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us

Motius is a research and development company with a unique organizational structure: we combine a solid core team (approximately 70 employees) with an interdisciplinary tech community (approximately 800 members) of software developers, engineers, designers and electrical engineers to build products and prototypes the latest technology areas (including AI, Blockchain, AR / VR and much more).

Our core team is the backbone of the company and responsible for growing both on the technical and the business side. We are currently looking for a Head of Software Engineering Projects (m/f/d), who will drive our vision and alignment around architectures, product quality, and operational best practices in fast-paced research and development projects.

You will start in the role of a Technical Project Manager, we call this role internally "Project Owner". You’ll lead central and strategically relevant software engineering projects and therefore create impactful and innovative digital products and prototypes with our teams and customers. Later, as defined part of the onboarding process, you’ll become responsible for coaching and training our Project Owners in doing the same.

If your previous job was called Technical Project Manager, Product Owner, Agile Coach, Engineering Manager, Senior Software Engineer you’re probably right here.





Your profile



University degree (MSc or BSc) in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, in a related field or comparable

At least 5 years of overall technical experience, including deep technical knowledge of large-scale web / app services

First relevant experience in leading engineering and technical teams - be able to bring people together, hire, develop and motivate staff members, create appropriately challenging projects for team members, and instill a high sense of pride in the team’s accomplishments.

Proven experience in managing products, budgets and justifying resource needs to leaders and partners

A record of driving outstanding operations for large scale technology services

Must be able to effectively hold other departments accountable while maintaining good working relations with them

A proven track record of innovative thinking balanced with a strong customer and quality focus.





Big plus



Above mentioned technical experience preferably in JavaScript (React, Angular, Node), Python (Tornado, Flask, Django), Databases (PostgreSQL, MongoDB)

Experience in infrastructure Engineering (DevOps, Docker, Kubernetes, Continuous Delivery & Integration)

Experience in Startup / Young Tech Company environments

German language skills – as some of our customers are traditional German companies





Your role

Enable rapid, high quality development by owning and driving your projects, improving QA processes, introducing automation tools, and managing time and budget constraints

Build and maintain tools and processes to enable Project Managers and Engineering teams to create beautiful and technically excellent products and prototypes

Drive technical operational excellence at Motius

Hire and develop Project Managers and Product Owner

Push relevant emerging technologies, tools, and frameworks into our SDLC





Our offer

Fulltime & permanent employment in Munich, Germany

Competitive salary including a personal and a company-wide bonus system

2 days/month reserved for personal development and learning new technologies including budgets (Company internal hackathons every month)

Unique and inspiring office culture with a lot of smart engineers from different backgrounds (e.g. App developers, Embedded system engineers, Mechanical engineers, Computer Vision researchers etc.) from over 15 different countries

Direct impact on the successful growth of Motius

Pushing and realizing the topics that you're interested in and using Motius as a tool for that

We are looking forward to receiving your application with CV, motivation letter, possible start date and salary expectation.