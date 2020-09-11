Senior Backend Engineer (m/f/d) - Node.js bei Motius GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

Motius is a research and development company with a unique organizational structure: we combine a solid core team (approximately 70 employees) with an interdisciplinary tech community (approximately 800 members) of software developers, engineers, designers and electrical engineers to build products and prototypes the latest technology areas (including App/Web, A.I., Blockchain, AR / VR and much more).

As Senior Backend Engineer you're part of our Software Cluster (~15 fulltime engineers + the community) and join our diverse R&D projects (each ~3-9 months duration) in small and agile teams as Lead Engineer. You mostly work from our headquarters in Munich and only visit the customers office for sprint reviews or worksessions. Internally we call this position Tech Specialist.

In this role, you'll not only be part of 1 or 2 of our exciting projects, but also will help our cluster and the company to become a better software company constantly, e.g. by creating reusable components and assets or by coaching and mentoring younger engineers during their career development.

Motius has a decentralized structure in which promotions, performance evaluation, and personal development happen in half-yearly peer reviews with your colleagues and so called committees that consist of experienced engineers.





Your role

Joining 3-9 months long R&D projects in engineering teams of 2-5 people as Lead Engineer

Building complex web applications, apps, and other software

Mostly working with the team in the HQ in Munich - we don't do customer-on-site consulting

Defining the right tech stack and setting up the architecture for the projects

Following a two-weekly Scrum process using GitLab, Slack, Kanban, Continous Integration & Delivery, etc.

Mentoring and coaching younger engineers, making sure we build high quality products

Constantly improving our Software cluster by introducing new tools, technologies and frameworks





Your profile

University degree in Computer Science or in similar disciplines

At least 3-5 years of experience in agile software development

Strong experience with JavaScript with focus on Node.js; further modern frameworks (React, Vue) are a plus

Curiosity for our DevOps processes and infrastructure (Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, AWS/Azure/Self-Hosting)

Experience in engineering practices such as code refactoring, design patterns, design driven development, continuous integration, building highly scalable applications/digital product

Strong analytical and problem solving skills paired with the ability to develop creative and efficient solutions

Distinct customer focus and quality mindset

Comfortable with ambiguity and rapid changes common in early-stage product development

Strong command of English language (both verbal and written), German is a plus





Our offer



Unique and inspiring working culture with a lot of smart engineers from different backgrounds (e.g. App developers, Embedded system engineers, Mechanical engineers, Computer Vision researchers etc.) from over 15 different countries

Direct impact on the innovation cycles of our customers (new products of the future), e.g. BMW, Siemens, Allianz, etc.

Fulltime & permanent employment in Munich, Germany (with relocation and visa support)

Competitive salary including a personal and a company-wide bonus system

2 days/month reserved for personal development and learning new technologies including budgets (Company internal hackathons every month)

Enjoying constant change of topics and technologies across all industries

Pushing and realizing the topics that you're interested in and using Motius as a machine for that

Despite Covid-19 we continue to grow and are looking forward to receiving your application with CV, motivation letter, possible start date and salary expectation.