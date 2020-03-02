Senior Python Engineer and Team Lead (m/f/d) bei Motius GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us



Motius is a research and development company with a unique organizational structure: we combine a solid core team (approximately 70 employees) with an interdisciplinary tech community (approximately 800 members) of software developers, engineers, designers and electrical engineers to build products and prototypes the latest technology areas (including App/Web, A.I., Blockchain, AR / VR and much more).

As Senior Python Engineer and Teamlead you're part of our internal development team that is responsible for the backbone at Motius: our own platform for managing our most critical business processes like project management and talent matching. Together with your team you will take our own product to the next level, whereby you contribute significantly to our further growth.



Motius has a decentralized structure in which promotions, performance evaluation, and personal development happen in half-yearly peer reviews with your colleagues and so called committees that consist of experienced engineers.





Your role

Joining our internal development team of 2-4 people as Senior Python Engineer and Teamlead



Close collaboration with our Product Owner and the technical responsibility for the product (incl. sprint planning etc.)

Owning the code base and building complex software solutions based on Python (Django) in the Backend and React.js in the frontend

Following a two-weekly Scrum process using GitLab, Slack, Kanban, Continous Integration & Delivery, etc.

Mentoring and coaching younger engineers, making sure we build a high quality product





Your profile

University degree in Computer Science or in similar disciplines; Master's degree is a plus

3-5 years of experience in software development; agile experience is a big plus

Strong experience with Python and frameworks like Django, Flask (NodeJS and JS in general is a plus)

Curiosity for our DevOps processes and infrastructure (Postgres, Docker, Kubernetes, Openshift, AWS/Azure/Self-Hosting)

Experience in engineering practices such as code refactoring, design patterns, design driven development, continuous integration, building highly scalable applications/digital product

Strong analytical and problem solving skills paired with the ability to develop creative, efficient solutions and a quality mindset

Strong command of English language (both verbal and written), German is a plus





Our offer



Fulltime & permanent employment in Munich, Germany

Competitive salary including a personal and a company-wide bonus system

2 days/month reserved for personal development and learning new technologies including budgets (Company internal hackathons every month)

Unique and inspiring office culture with a lot of smart engineers from different backgrounds (e.g. App developers, Embedded system engineers, Mechanical engineers, Computer Vision researchers etc.) from over 15 different countries

Direct impact on the successful growth of Motius

Pushing and realizing the topics that you're interested in and using Motius as a tool for that

