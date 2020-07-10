Senior Tech Specialist (m/f/d) - JS Fullstack bei Motius GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
Senior Tech Specialist (m/f/d) - JS Fullstack
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
About us
Motius is a research and development company with a unique organizational structure: we combine a solid core team (approximately 70 employees) with an interdisciplinary tech community (approximately 800 members) of software developers, engineers, designers and electrical engineers to build products and prototypes the latest technology areas (including App/Web, A.I., Blockchain, AR / VR and much more).
As Senior Tech Specialist focued on JavaScript Fullstack you're part of our Software Cluster (~15 fulltime engineers + the community) and join our diverse R&D projects (each ~3-9 months duration) in small and agile teams as Lead Engineer. You mostly work from our headquarters in Munich and only visit the customers office for sprint reviews or worksessions.
In this role, you'll not only build exciting and complex web applications, but also will help our cluster and the company to become a better software company constantly, e.g. by creating reusable components and assets or by coaching and mentoring younger engineers during their career development.
Motius has a decentralized structure in which promotions, performance evaluation, and personal development happen in half-yearly peer reviews with your colleagues and so called committees that consist of experienced engineers.
Your Role
- Joining 3-9 months long R&D projects in engineering teams of 2-5 people as Lead Engineer
- Mostly working with the team in the HQ in Munich - we don't do customer-on-site consulting
- Building complex web applications, apps, and other software
- Following a two-weekly Scrum process using GitLab, Slack, Kanban, Continous Integration & Delivery, etc.
- Mentoring and coaching younger engineers, making sure we build high quality products
- Constantly improving our Software cluster by introducing new tools, technologies and frameworks
Your Profile
- University degree in Computer Science or in similar disciplines; Master's degree is a plus
- 3+ years of experience in software development; agile experience is a plus
- Strong experience with JavaScript; Modern frameworks (React, Node, Vue) are a plus
- Experience with other languages & frameworks are a plus, e.g. Python, Django, Flask, Kotlin
- Experience in engineering practices such as code refactoring, design patterns, design driven development, continuous integration, building highly scalable applications, application security
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills paired with the ability to develop creative and efficient solutions
- Distinct customer focus and quality mindset
- Comfortable with ambiguity and rapid changes common in early-stage product development
- Strong command of English language (both verbal and written)
Our Offer
- Fulltime & permanent employment in Munich, Germany (with relocation and visa support)
- Competitive salary including a personal and a company-wide bonus system
- 2 days/month reserved for personal development and learning new technologies including budgets (Company internal hackathons every month)
- Unique and inspiring office culture with a lot of smart engineers from different backgrounds (e.g. App developers, Embedded system engineers, Mechanical engineers, Computer Vision researchers etc.) from over 15 different countries
- Direct impact on the innovation cycles of our customers (new products of the future), e.g. BMW, Siemens, Allianz, etc.
- Enjoying constant change of topics and technologies across all industries
- Pushing and realizing the topics that you're interested in and using Motius as a machine for that
Despite Covid-19 we continue to grow and are looking forward to receiving your application with CV, motivation letter, possible start date and salary expectation.