Event Marketing Manager (m/w/d) bei NavVis GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

NavVis is looking for an Event Marketing Manager to join the Global Marketing team to develop and execute our global events strategy for NavVis indoor spatial intelligence enterprise solutions. You will be closely working with our Global Head of Marketing and focus on growing our business by creating a global event strategy and leading the programming of annual industry trade shows and events. This opportunity requires someone with excellent organization and planning skills who can work autonomously but can also work effectively with others collaborating within a team environment with special focus on enabling the sales organization. Someone who thrives in a very fast-growing, high-energy tech environment that demands and rewards leadership, initiative, resourcefulness and individual impact







You will work on

Driving, implementing and evaluating our global events strategy: You lead the strategic planning of the annual and quarterly events calendar and budget with key input from the leadership team.

Work closely with the product, content, and design marketing colleagues to create content for events, including event booths briefing, collaterals, and live showcase demo videos

Leading and executing event participation/sponsorship contracts and then fulfilling the deliverables, including booth selection, lead retrieval, promotional assets, leads capture, etc.

Work with the marketing demand generation manager to seamlessly plan and execute the pre, during, and post-event nurture and engagement programs.

Lead the planning and organizing of NavVis meetups at our fantastic office, creating and managing Eventbrite pages, coordinating with marketing to email invites and event communications, develop budgets and track event costs





You have

3+ years of work experience in event marketing, preferably B2B industry-specific in the enterprise SaaS space

Experience managing large scale events (i.e. customer conferences), including planning, execution, and reporting

Very strong project management skills

Strong knowledge of the B2B tradeshow industry for B2B. Experience in the enterprise SaaS space is a plus

Experience managing the B2B multi-channel event experience to boost event engagement and return on investment, including email, direct mail, web, and social marketing programs

Outstanding presentation and communication abilities (spoken and written)





You are

Confident working with global cross-functional sales teams in a rapidly moving environment

Process-oriented with strong attention to details

Team player with outstanding project management and interpersonal skills

Great in translating the company's vision into an executable action plan

Ability to work independently with minor supervision

Fluent in English, German is a plus

Interested? Please apply on our career page on navvis.com or via email position@navvis.com. We are looking forward to recieving your application.