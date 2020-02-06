Internship Logistics and Supply Chain (m/f/d) bei Oetker Digital

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Be a changemaker and help us to free the world from packaging waste and become our Intern Logistics and Supply Chain







Your Future

Build up and manage supply chain of our venture and set up a transportation network – from warehouse to supermarket

Choose and manage external service providers for specific tasks to ensure seamless collaboration and avoid stock-outs

Decide which processes to keep inhouse and which to outsource

Establish, report on, and improve KPIs of our logistics & supply chain processes

Track and analyze order and return data to optimize our product

Your Strenghts

Curiosity for latest industry trends building a future proof supply chain

Strong analytical skills and knowledge with MS Excel and/or Google Sheets

Capacity to organize, prioritize and execute projects, activities and tasks following lean business culture

Structured, reliable and pragmatic work approach with attention to detail

Real team player with excellent communication skills

Degree in a related discipline (e.g. supply chain management)

Fluent in German and English

Valid driver’s license (B/BE)

Duration: 4-6 months







Our Promise

At our Berlin office, you will pursue greenfield, customer-centric projects with impact on the Oetker Group both domestically and internationally. We invite you to voice your ideas and explore new paths, in an open-minded, motivated, team-oriented environment.

Our core values reflect those of a family-run business, and as such we are committed to investing in you, your personal and professional development.

Interested? Become part of our team and shape the future of the Oetker Group!