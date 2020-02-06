Internship Logistics and Supply Chain (m/f/d) bei Oetker Digital

- JOB_TITLE
Internship Logistics and Supply Chain (m/f/d)
Oetker Digital
- Vollzeit
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020
Be a changemaker and help us to free the world from packaging waste and become our Intern Logistics and Supply Chain
Your Future
- Build up and manage supply chain of our venture and set up a transportation network – from warehouse to supermarket
- Choose and manage external service providers for specific tasks to ensure seamless collaboration and avoid stock-outs
- Decide which processes to keep inhouse and which to outsource
- Establish, report on, and improve KPIs of our logistics & supply chain processes
- Track and analyze order and return data to optimize our product
- Make a real impact with what you do and be a part of highly motivated team
Your Strenghts
- Curiosity for latest industry trends building a future proof supply chain
- Strong analytical skills and knowledge with MS Excel and/or Google Sheets
- Capacity to organize, prioritize and execute projects, activities and tasks following lean business culture
- Structured, reliable and pragmatic work approach with attention to detail
- Real team player with excellent communication skills
- Degree in a related discipline (e.g. supply chain management)
- Fluent in German and English
- Valid driver’s license (B/BE)
Duration: 4-6 months
Our Promise
At our Berlin office, you will pursue greenfield, customer-centric projects with impact on the Oetker Group both domestically and internationally. We invite you to voice your ideas and explore new paths, in an open-minded, motivated, team-oriented environment.
Our core values reflect those of a family-run business, and as such we are committed to investing in you, your personal and professional development.
Interested? Become part of our team and shape the future of the Oetker Group!
