Senior PHP Developer (m/f/d) bei Olmero

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About us

Olmero is the leading provider of collaboration and workflow solutions for the construction industry in Switzerland.

Thousands of architects, planners, contractors and suppliers interact through olmero.ch every day. Our web and mobile apps are indispensable tools for many construction industry professionals. Our goal is to connect the construction industry using SaaS, helping partners find each other, and optimizing the cooperation between them.

With locations in Switzerland, Germany and Serbia, at the heart of our product driven approach are our cross-functional development teams, where engineers, product experts and business people work closely together.

To strengthen our engineering team in Düsseldorf, we are looking for a Senior PHP Developer (m/f/d).

In this role you help maintain and operate our PHP-based web applications, working alongside our Java, Angular, Android and iOS engineers.





Your responsibilities

Work with the cross-functional Scrum team to refine and implement requirements

Code, test, and deploy bug fixes and features to production

Help define, implement, and operate cloud based infrastructure

Participate in the architectural development of our platform

Help define and apply migration and modernization strategies





What we are looking for

5+ years experience in PHP and web frontend engineering

Deep understanding of the PHP ecosystem and web technologies

Good knowledge of API design, REST, HTTP, MariaDB

Pragmatic, creative and value-preserving approach to legacy

Insist on clean code, code reviews, testing and continuous deployment

Experience with DevOps topics like Linux, Docker, Puppet is a plus

Get things done attitude and team player

English or German speaker





What we are offering

Work on a proven project with a lot of potential

Engineering culture with a friendly, informal atmosphere

Carefully cultivated agile development process

Working together with a high-powered, cross-functional, distributed team

Nice office in the middle of Düsseldorf and lots of flexibility in working hours

Personal development opportunities through training, workshops and conferences



We do not need a comprehensive formal application - a short CV is enough to get things started.



We look forward to your application

