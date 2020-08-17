Director of Engineering (m/f/d) - eCommerce bei On AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

At a Glance:

As On’s direct to consumer business is growing exponentially, we are looking for a Head of Ecom Engineering that can help us re-imagine our tech stack, online shop and customer experience from start to finish to fully cater to a new scale.

You will lead our full stack, frontend, Dev Ops, QA and SRE engineers and work with cross-functional heads like Product & Innovation, UX Design, Data Analytics, Digital Marketing as well as Product Owners to build, scale and maintain our webshop and DTC ecosystem. With experience in building high-performance software, you will contribute in building innovative, robust and scalable technology for the worlds fastest growing sports brand, active in more than 50 countries worldwide. You team will mainly sit in Berlin and Zürich but more locations like USA and China are coming up to cover regional growth and time zones. The position is based in Berlin or Zürich.





Your Team:

As you might expect from a running brand, the Ecom team at On is a fast-paced place to be. This team of interdisciplinary all-stars are used to rapid turnaround times and ambitious targets. From engineers to designers, data scientists and digital marketing specialists, this is the team responsible for creating winning digital products and campaigns that run the length of the purchase funnel. The shared goal? Efficient growth at high speed – what else?





Your Mission:

Lead our team of engineers across Berlin, Zürich and remote

Play a leading role in architecture and design of our tech stack to build for DTC growth

Continuously raise the engineering bar with experience and passion for software excellence

Ensure high availability, quality, performance, and efficiency of On systems: frontend, backend, fulfilment, supply-chain, CRM, finance, PLM, CMS

Be data-oriented and know how to design metrics to measure code quality, delivery and technical systems operational performance

Establish best practices for cross-team collaboration and software development processes

Be a strong voice in the Ecom leadership team to shape and grow our brand technically

Work with Product Management on risk, timeline, feature prioritization, capacity management and roadmaps





Your Story:

Have a minimum of 5 years experience in a senior leadership role managing engineers plus being a senior software engineer in a professional agile environment

Strong hands-on and tech savvy, aware of state-of the art implementations, best practices, highly scalable low latency systems

Ideally come with strong Ecom and digital tech experience

Track record in delivery and operations of complex scalable distributed platforms in the cloud

Thoughtful and agile leadership style

Proficiency in English





What we offer:

We offer a dynamic, challenging and sportive environment that has been ranked as the ‘fastest growing sports company’ of its time. With offices across the globe, we are an international team who is hungry to innovate and build something incredible. We foster an active environment where each individual thrives for excellence and can achieve their full potential. This is where your work matters, you’re hands-on and your team members are amongst the very best in their respective disciplines and fields.

If you are driven to bring On to the next level, curious about the opportunity and want to be part of our growing team send us your application, and join the ONiverse!