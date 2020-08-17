Salesforce Engineer (m/f/d) bei On AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

At a Glance:

At On, the most exciting and fastest growing global running shoe brand, we are looking for a new experienced and agile Salesforce developer to join our international technical team and take the digitalisation of our business to the next level.

You understand how to transform business needs into technical requirements; you have a “can do” attitude and you take pride in building rather than preserving. Your entrepreneurial and result driven mindset with strong hands-on execution skills will make you a key member of the core team on which On’s future is built.





Your Team:

You will be part of a cross-functional development team that implements features from design to deployment, being responsible and in charge of the full process and delivery. You have a lot of freedom to be creative and experimenting with new technologies. We encourage you to continuously improve efficiency, finding new ways of working with the team members, while at the same time enjoying work with like-minded people. We live agile values, not just talk about it.





Your Mission:

Improving our digital B2B offer by integrating new functionalities and enrich the customer’s experience

Support the automation and integration of Supply Chain, Finance and Sales business processes into our SFDC platform

Maintaining and extending multiple web applications, which may include front end, back end and infrastructure

Ensuring the brand consistency that On promotes on all touchpoints

Supporting further growth by working on performance and reliability of the digital products in the b2b channel

Assist in developing Project Scope, Business Requirements and Functional Requirements with internal team and clients.

Translate requirements into clearly defined technical tasks





Your Story:

5+ years of experience working as a software developer and at least 3 years working with Salesforce development

Experience in responsive web design and have a solid technical understanding of HTML, CSS TypeScript and Javascript

Knowledge and experience with the force.com platform (Salesforce and native ERP and business applications)

Knowledge of cloud-based technical architecture, API design, and interaction;

Experience working with Salesforce DX, Source Metadata, Unlocked Packages, and CI/CD

Knowledge of API design and interaction is desirable as our complete business landscape is built on the cloud. ERP, CRM, and the finance system are sitting on the force.com platform (Salesforce)

An agile and lean mindset with a hands-on approach

A self-driven, entrepreneurial spirit with the excellent ability of problem-solving: you enjoy coming up with creative solutions in a fast-paced environment





What we offer:

We offer a dynamic, challenging and sportive environment that has been ranked as the ‘fastest growing sports company’ of its time. With offices across the globe, we are an international team who is hungry to innovate and build something incredible. We foster an active environment where each individual thrives for excellence and can achieve their full potential. This is where your work matters, you’re hands-on and your team members are amongst the very best in their respective disciplines and fields.

If you are driven to bring On to the next level, curious about the opportunity and want to be part of our growing team send us your application, and join the ONiverse!