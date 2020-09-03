Marketing Technology Associate (m/f/d) bei Onemedia Consulting GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

Onemedia Consulting is a young start-up company located in the East of Munich that is focused on Marketing Technology Consulting, enabling our customers in the area of Marketing Strategy, Marketing-Operations, and Marketing-Analytics & Optimization.

As a certified Marketo partner, — a leading CRM Lead Management solution — we are specialized in supporting our clients in the implementation process of marketing automation systems and lead management solutions.

In meeting our clients’ requirements, we offer them a flexible model of collaboration, either as an integral part of their team, as a specialist for a certain time or selective as required. Our clients come from different industries: Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing, etc. We do not believe in the traditional agency model but rather hand on our knowledge to our customers in a collaborative way. The past has shown the success of our model, accompanying well-known companies such as Carl Zeiss, Konica Minolta or A1 Digital in their Lead Management process.





Your mission

A Marketing Technology Associate is dedicated to the lead management success of our customers, supporting them in a multifaceted way. Starting from jointly developing business processes and successfully and subsequently model and implement them in Marketo (Marketing Automation). You help our clients by understanding the technical implications of Marketo, on the one hand, and by ‘translating’ them for every affected party (Marketing, Sales, IT) on the other hand. Furthermore, a Marketing Technology Associate supports our customers operationally and also communicates with technical service providers to further develop our unique solutions.





Your profile

Required skills

Data-driven thinker

Procedural understanding and ability to plan, lead and execute (marketing) campaigns

Being proactive and a consultant in the communication with clients

Willingness to learn and to work independently

Ability to communicate with marketing managers

Good written and verbal communication skills in German & English





Additional skills

Experience with Marketing Automation and Lead Management systems (Marketo, Pardot, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Adobe Campaign, Eloqua) in particular

Understanding of the digital marketing and advertising technology ecosystem

Ability to understand technology terminology (HTML, JavaScript, CSS, REST API) in the communication with customers and technical service providers

Ability to understand the technical relationships and dependencies and to explain them on an easy level to non-technicians





Why us?