(Senior) Frontend / Fullstack Developer (m/w/d) bei Oviavo GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About us

We are OVIAVO and our vision is to become the leading platform for fertility solutions in Europe. We help women to better understand the topic of fertility and provide innovative digital and physical solutions by using the latest technologies.

Building on the success of our current service, we have a great vision for our future digital products. To realize this vision we are looking for a (Senior) Frontend / Fullstack Engineer excited to build, grow and scale our new products with us. We need the help of a dedicated, curious and versatile developer with a passion for simplicity, performance and security. Does this sound like you?





Tasks

You will be an essential part of our interdisciplinary product team and will participate in every stage of the product development lifecycle.

own the implementation, testing and integration of our platform

collaborate strongly in ideating, prototyping, testing, defining and prioritizing features

be aware of user research results and guide us from a technical perspective

help us with general DevOps topics and in keeping our data very secure.

We are still at an early stage of our journey and you will heavily influence and guide a lot of decisions about our stack, how we hack together our MVPs and how we refactor and scale our successful experiments.

So right now we need you to act more as a generalist but as we grow there will be plenty of opportunities to develop into other roles and specialisations you might be interested in. It goes without saying that we heavily encourage and support learning new skills!





Requirements

Formal education is not important to us. What matters is how skilled you are, how well you collaborate with us and how pragmatic you can be when needed.

A few things we would like you to have:

You have a rather broad range of experience in modern web technologies and consider yourself a versatile allrounder with deep knowledge of how to build modern frontend apps.

Proficiency with at least one Javascript component framework/library (Vue, React, AngularJS or similar)

You love to collaborate directly with designers and improve each others knowledge and workflows

You know how to implement a simple micro service architecture to connect our frontend apps to (no need to be a senior backend specialist, but some general knowledge in this area would be a plus)

Managing the full application lifecycle from development to production is something you can't imagine any other way

You have at least a basic understanding of cryptography and security (we are dealing with health data and we take security seriously!)

It’d be even nicer if you had experience with:

Implementing mobile apps as web apps, PWAs or even native

AMP, caching of web apps

Building complex web forms with outstanding user experience





Benefits

In our product team we really try to live up to our understanding of agile, user centric, lean and continuous improvement. We don't hide behind these terms to justify chaotic planning, unrealistic expectations and autocratic decision making!

Genuine empowerment: We believe that our platform for fertility treatments such as Social Freezing will make a positive difference in the lives of many women

We have just been successfully financed and have strong investors on our side

Flat hierarchies, short decision-making paths and direct cooperation with product leadership

We live a direct, open and appreciative culture

Attractive employee participation program

Mac or ThinkPad - your choice

We also wanna have fun - design the future team events and company benefits with us

You want to be part of this success story? We are looking forward to receiving your online application with your salary expectation and possible start date.