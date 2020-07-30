(Senior) UX/UI Designer (m/f/d) bei Oviavo GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
(Senior) UX/UI Designer (m/f/d)

Oviavo GmbH
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About us

We are OVIAVO and our vision is to become the leading platform for fertility solutions in Europe. We are empowering women to make important life choices on their own terms.

Building on the success of our current service, we have a great vision for our future digital products. To realize this vision we are looking for a (Senior) UX/UI Designer excited to concept, design and communicate innovative digital products and services with us. Does this sound like you?

Tasks

  • Become a fully integrated member of our product team owning the visual and UI design perspective throughout the whole product development process.
  • Participate in UX research and ideation and conduct usability tests and experiments
  • Help us streamlining and consolidating our visual communication through all channels and products.

In the beginning we need you to also take over more general design tasks but as we grow there will be plenty of opportunities to develop into other roles and specialisations you might be interested in. It goes without saying that we heavily encourage and support learning new skills!

Requirements

Although we are looking for a passionate, purpose-driven individual rather than a 100% match of the job description, there are a few things which are important for this role.

A few things you need to have

  • A few years of experience designing digital products, services and systems, not just websites.
  • A strong background in any Visual Design discipline
  • Basic knowledge and great interest in UX
  • You are familiar with tools such as Sketch or Figma and the Adobe classics.
  • First-class verbal and written communication skills in English. (German is a strong plus)

Additionally we are even more impressed if you had some experience with

  • Marketing and Branding to initially help us streamline our Brand
  • Deeper knowledge of UX
  • Experience working in agile teams directly with developers

Benefits

  • Genuine empowerment: We believe that our platform for fertility treatments such as Social Freezing will make a positive difference in the lives of many women
  • We have just been successfully financed and have strong investors on our side
  • Flat hierarchies, short decision-making paths and direct cooperation with product leadership
  • We live a direct, open and appreciative culture
  • Attractive employee participation program
  • Mac or ThinkPad - your choice
  • We also wanna have fun - design the future team events and company benefits with us

#eggcitingtimes

https://oviavo.com/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
